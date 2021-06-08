Antonio Hash wins Democratic primary for Roanoke sheriff

Master Deputy Antonio Hash emerged as the victor in Tuesday’s two-man primary race for Roanoke sheriff.

Hash, 41, claimed nearly 54% of the vote total posted in the public primary to pick the Democratic nominee for the city office, with all precincts reporting.

No Republicans or independents have announced a run for the seat, making Tuesday’s primary winner poised to become the city’s next sheriff.

Hash is a 13-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. He’s currently a school resource officer and previously worked as a corrections officer, court bailiff and accreditation team member with the agency.

A Roanoke native, he’s also a founder of an organization, UBU, that does service work in the community.

Hash couldn’t immediately be reached by phone late Tuesday. In a video posted online that morning urging voters to head to the polls, he said he’d be a progressive voice in office.

“Today, we make history. Today, we make a new mark for our city,” he said.

The two-man race for the Democratic nomination also included retired Lt. Lee Hill, 50, who’s also a Roanoke native and a veteran of the sheriff’s office.