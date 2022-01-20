Any snow in Roanoke/NRV area likely to be minor Thursday-Friday as it turns very cold

There does not appear to be a sequel lined up to Sunday's winter storm on this Thursday and Friday in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys, but there may be some snow falling at times as the coldest weather in three years arrives by Saturday morning.

An Arctic cold front will move across our region today. Early this morning, milder, moist flow ahead of it has triggered some light rain, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will not move upward much today from current readings and will even start to drop after the front passes, especially west of Roanoke. Some snow is possible, again mainly west of Roanoke, behind the cold front today.

Weak waves of low-pressure will move northeast along the slowing front tonight and again late Friday. Each of these may again lift some moisture into the Arctic air, but will be focused progressively more east of our region. We may catch the western fringes of snow affecting central Virginia this afternoon and evening, and a somewhat stronger system near the coast late Friday could spread at least some moisture into cold air this far west, although the heaviest precipitation is likely to remain in northeast North Carolina and the Hampton Roads area of Virginia.

For the Roanoke-NRV area, this will likely remain flurries to nothing, but a short period of steady light to briefly moderate snow cannot be entirely ruled out at some point today through Friday night. Any accumulations are likely to be very minor, under 1 inch. However, with days of preceding cold weather and snowpack, and temperatures falling well below freezing, even minor amounts could accumulate on roadways. Slushy areas on roads now will also refreeze into hard ice.

Chance for light snow accumulations will be somewhat greater south and east of Roanoke.

With extremely cold air aloft, snow:liquid ratios will be much higher than we normally experience, perhaps 15:1 or 20:1 or more on Friday. What this will mean is that even tiny amounts of moisture could produce enough snow to re-whiten cleared spots if we were to get just slightly more than expected. If a band of snow were to develop somewhat above forecast expectations, it would stack up pretty quickly, but moisture will be limited.

We've had just enough of these coastal snow systems spread a bit farther west than forecast over the years to not write this one off entirely.

Regionwide temperatures are expected to drop off into the single digits to near 10 by Saturday morning. Roanoke has not had an official low below 15 degrees since it dropped to 9 on the last day of January in 2019. A low of 8-12 appears is projected for the official Roanoke weather station at the airport on Saturday, often the warmest site in the region for morning lows due to urban heat island effects.

Cold weather continues next week with several upper-level shortwaves to track crossing the eastern U.S. It is difficult to pinpoint how these shortwaves will interact with each other more than a couple days in advance, but it appears the next potential for a more significant wintry precipitation event in our region arrives around Tuesday or Wednesday, and there may be another toward the latter part of the week.

There are some signals that the current cold pattern breaks the following week, around Groundhog Day.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

