Apartment fire displaces 1 in Vinton

A tenant was displaced when a fire broke out Wednesday at a Vinton apartment, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

The blaze was reported around 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Vale Avenue. First responders arrived to find smoke issuing from a first-floor unit.

The fire, which was deemed accidental, was under control within about 15 minutes, officials said. No one was injured.

The tenant was displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross. Other residents of the building were able to remain in place.

