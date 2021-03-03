 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apartment fire displaces 1 in Vinton
0 comments

Apartment fire displaces 1 in Vinton

{{featured_button_text}}

A tenant was displaced when a fire broke out Wednesday at a Vinton apartment, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

The blaze was reported around 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Vale Avenue. First responders arrived to find smoke issuing from a first-floor unit.

The fire, which was deemed accidental, was under control within about 15 minutes, officials said. No one was injured.

The tenant was displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross. Other residents of the building were able to remain in place.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert