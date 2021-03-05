Apartment fire displaces family of 4 in Roanoke

A family of four was displaced Friday by an apartment fire in southeast Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
The blaze was reported around 11:35 a.m. in the 2000 block of Indian Village Lane. First responders arrived to find heavy smoke inside the unit.
The fire was extinguished within five minutes, officials said, and no one was injured.
The displaced family, which included three children, is being assisted by property managers, authorities said.
Alicia Petska.
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.
