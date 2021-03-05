 Skip to main content
Apartment fire displaces family of 4 in Roanoke
Apartment fire displaces family of 4 in Roanoke

030521_roa_fire

The fire was extinguished within five minutes, officials said, and no one was injured.

 Source: Roanoke Fire-EMS

A family of four was displaced Friday by an apartment fire in southeast Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The blaze was reported around 11:35 a.m. in the 2000 block of Indian Village Lane. First responders arrived to find heavy smoke inside the unit.

The fire was extinguished within five minutes, officials said, and no one was injured.

The displaced family, which included three children, is being assisted by property managers, authorities said.

