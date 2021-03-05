Apartment fire displaces family of 4 in Roanoke

A family of four was displaced Friday by an apartment fire in southeast Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The blaze was reported around 11:35 a.m. in the 2000 block of Indian Village Lane. First responders arrived to find heavy smoke inside the unit.

The fire was extinguished within five minutes, officials said, and no one was injured.

The displaced family, which included three children, is being assisted by property managers, authorities said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.