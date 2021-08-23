Appalachian Power allowed to raise rates to cover improvements to coal-fired plants

"We are sensitive to the effects of rate increases, especially in times such as these," the SCC wrote in its 14-page order.

"The Commission, however, must follow the laws applicable to any rate increase, as well as the findings of fact supported by evidence in the record. This is what we have done herein."

Part of the problem is that the Amos and Mountaineer plants went online in the 1970s, before the Environmental Protection Agency passed regulations to curb greenhouse gases and other pollution caused by burning coal.

Appalachian said, and the SCC agreed, that it would need $27.4 million in the rate year that starts Oct. 1 to upgrade the plants' coal ash disposal methods and treatments of flue emissions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The commission approved that amount, to be recovered through the rate increase, and ordered that it be reviewed on an annual basis for possible adjustments. Once completed, the improvements will keep the plants in operation until 2028.

But the regulatory body balked at an additional $4.7 million that Appalachian wanted for additional surface water protections, which would have extended the plants' lifespan by another 12 years.

Appalachian failed to show that those costs were reasonable and prudent, the SCC found.