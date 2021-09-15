Appalachian Power asks state for another rate increase

Appalachian Power Co. is seeking another rate increase, this one to recover the rising prices of coal and natural gas, which generate more than 80% of its electricity.

If approved by the State Corporation Commission, the increase will add another $3 to the monthly bill of an average residential customer.

Combined with other increases over the past year — either approved by the SCC or pending before the agency or the courts — the bill for a home that consumes 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month would go up by a total of $25.

In an application filed late Tuesday afternoon, Appalachian asked that its latest fuel factor rate take effect Nov. 1.

The utility says the adjustment, which will give it another $42 million in revenue for the upcoming rate year, is needed to adapt to changes brought about by the easing of the coronavirus pandemic.

"As the country, and the world, [were] opening back up in 2021, the price for natural gas rose and the demand for coal recovered," Kimberly Chilcote, coal procurement manager for American Electric Power, Appalachian's parent company, said in pre-filed testimony with the SCC.