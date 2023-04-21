A natural gas power plant operated by Appalachian Power Co. in Russell County violated air pollution standards, state regulators say.

The Clinch River Plant released emissions containing particulate matter at levels higher than allowed by a state-issued permit, according to the Department of Environmental Quality.

As part of an agreement with DEQ, Appalachian will pay a fine of $26,895 and perform more comprehensive tests of emissions from smoke stacks at the plant, which previously burned coal but switched to natural gas in 2016.

The enforcement action stemmed from tests conducted by Appalachian last May of a common smoke stack for two power generation units that were operating at high load, according to a consent order recently posted to DEQ’s website.

No documented harm to the environment or public health was mentioned in the eight-page order, and Appalachian said it was not aware of any such impacts.

An investigation by plant officials indicated that flaws in testing methods may have contributed to artificially high results, DEQ said.

When the plant was still burning coal, a device called a selective non-catalytic reactor was installed to control nitrogen oxide releases, according to Appalachian Power spokeswoman Teresa Hall.

“This device is not a common control on a gas plant, and we think its continued use at Clinch River has contributed to the testing issues we’ve encountered,” Hall wrote in an email Friday.

“We believe we’ve found a solution in which we can operate the SNCR in a way that hopefully avoids this problem in the future,” the email stated. “The US EPA and Virginia DEQ are aware of the situation and our findings.”

The Clinch River Plant has a capacity of 456 megawatts, making it the fifth- largest source of electricity in Appalachian’s portfolio of coal and gas-fired power plants, hydroelectric facilities, wind and solar farms.

In 2018, the plant was cited by DEQ for releasing treated wastewater into the Clinch River that had levels of iron, copper and chlorides in excess of what was allowed by a permit. There was no evidence of environmental damage to the river, DEQ said at the time in imposing a $3,500 fine.

Although Appalachian and DEQ are in agreement on the investigation results and fine in the more recent case, the agency will take public comments through May 24 before making a final decision.

Comments can be submitted by email to Jonathan.chapman@deq.virginia.gov or by mail to DEQ’s Southwest Regional Office, 355-A Deadmore Street, Abingdon, Virginia, 24210.