Appalachian Power completes power restoration as warmer temperatures arrive

Electricity lost amid the high winds and frigid temperatures of the Christmas weekend has been fully restored in Virginia, an Appalachian Power Co. spokesman said Tuesday.

And temperatures are predicted to continue rising as the week goes along, moving from record lows to unseasonable warmth by Friday, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in Blacksburg said.

“We’re going to see a complete reversal of what we saw this past weekend,” said Phil Hysell of the National Weather Service.

Much of the Roanoke and New River valleys likely will experience temperatures in the 60s by Friday, Hysell said

The winter storm that swept in with last week’s gusts knocked out power to about 50,000 customers, Appalachian Power reported on Saturday. Crews worked through the holiday weekend to repair downed lines and poles, and by Tuesday morning, the last storm-related outages were over, power company spokesman George Porter said.

That was a day ahead of the company’s anticipated completion — but Appalachian Power was well aware of, and sorry for, the problems caused by having no electricity during Christmas celebrations, Porter said.

“Obviously, we knew the enormity of the weekend” and understand customers’ frustration, Porter said.

Porter said that in more normal circumstances, Appalachian Power will shift resources within its Virginia-West Virginia-Tennessee service area ahead of a storm. Areas that are predicted to be the hardest hit have additional workers and equipment ready to begin repairs.

But last week’s storm was so large that the entire service area was faced with the possibility of widespread outages, Porter said.

“Everybody had to sort of hold pat in their territories, assess the damage and see where they were at,” he said.

Porter said that Appalachian Power was glad to have made it through the storm and recovery without serious injuries or worse among repair crews. Additionally, the company had heard of no outage-related fatalities or serious injuries among its customers, he said.

Over the cold holiday weekend, the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said it responded to two separate calls for carbon monoxide poisoning that together sent seven people to the hospital.

"One of the calls was in the Cave Spring area and one was in the Hollins area, and in both homes, the power was out, and grills were being used to heat the home," the department said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

"Please never bring things like a grill inside your home and attempt to use it as an auxiliary heating device," the post continued. "Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that is a product of combustion and is deadly. Your gas furnace or gas logs have been designed to be properly vented for indoor use, but an outdoor grill is not designed for indoor use. "

Hysell called the recent weather one of the coldest Western Virginia had experienced for years.

A mass of arctic air was brought south by a fluctuation in the jet stream, causing Blacksburg to experience a low of -4 degrees. It was the town’s coldest temperature since Feb. 21, 2015, Hysell said.

Roanoke temperatures dropped to 3 degrees, the coldest since Feb. 20, 2015, he said.

With the arctic air pulled back to the north, Western Virginia will now experience the flip side of what Hysell termed a “high amplitude pattern.” An almost equal ridge of high pressure is bringing warmer air that should raise temperatures in the region to 10 to 15 degrees higher than average for this time of year, Hysell said.

Prediction models indicate the entire month of January is likely to be warmer than normal, Hysell said.

But he warned that the forecasts point to average temperatures.

People should still be ready for days with winter chill and snow, Hysell said.