Appalachian Power continues restoring electric service to customers

About 36,000 customers remain without electricity in Appalachian Power's service area today, after strong winds and sub-freezing temperatures disrupted power.

About 50,000 customers were without power on Friday morning. Repair crews since then have restored service to about 14,000, according to an 11 a.m. news release from the utility.

Bitter cold temperatures in some areas continued to cause delays getting power back, even after repairs were made, the company said in the news release. About 90 % of the Appalachian Power customers affected are in Virginia. In the state's most affected areas — including Roanoke, Lynchburg and their surrounding areas, utility workers were still assessing damage and expected to provide restoration estimates this afternoon, acording to the release.

Areas with more than 1,000 customers affected include Bedford County, 2,022; Botetourt County, 1,250; Campbell County, 2,125; Carroll County, 2,210; Floyd County, 1,584; Franklin County, 6,018; Lynchburg, 2,288; Montgomery County, 1,378; Patrick County, 1,014; Pulaski County, 1,600; Roanoke County, 4,827; and Roanoke, 1,540.

The utility and PJM, the regional power grid operator, asked customers to help ensure adequate supplies in the region by reducing their own electricity use through 10 a.m. Sunday, in the following ways:

• Set your thermostat lower than usual, if health allows;

• Postpone using such major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers;

• Turn off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances.

See more information about this request at https://www.appalachianpower.com/company/news/view?releaseID=8796.

Mmore than 1,000 storm response workers are helping repair damaged facilities and remove downed trees, with additional crews secured from outside the service area, for the hardest hit areas of Virginia and for Wheeling in West Virginia, according to the news release.

— The Roanoke Times