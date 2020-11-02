 Skip to main content
Appalachian Power crews work to restore service knocked out by Sunday winds
Damaging winds on Sunday in Appalachian Power Co.’s service region left more than 10,000 Virginians without service as of Monday morning, according to the utility provider.

Working on Monday in calmer weather, repair crews expected to restore a “significant portion” of power outages, but did not expect to complete the work, according to a news release. Crews were focusing on polling locations, because Tuesday is Election Day, according to the news release.

At its worst on Sunday, the windy weather left more than 18,000 customers without service in Southwest Virginia, a portion of Central Virginia and parts of West Virginia and east Tennessee, according to the release and the utility’s outage map, at appalachianpower.com.

The 11:30 a.m. news release stated that 1,200 Roanoke County and 400 Roanoke residents were still affected, as were customers in Amherst (700), Bedford (1,300), Giles (1,000) and Grayson (2,800) counties.

