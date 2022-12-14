Appalachian Power customers oppose utility's latest rate increase

Appalachian Power Co. is facing ratepayer resistance to its request for an 87% increase in what customers pay for the cost of burning coal and natural gas to produce electricity.

About 135 written comments opposing the increase have been submitted to the State Corporation Commission. After presiding over several hours of testimony Wednesday, a hearing examiner said she will make a recommendation later.

In September, Appalachian sought to raise its fuel factor rate, a portion of customers’ monthly bill that would grow by about $20 for the average residential account if allowed by the SCC.

“Virginians are already being squeezed by the economic downturn, and now APCo is trying to pass along costs to us for its failure to transition away from fossil fuels,” Clean Virginia said in a letter signed by 99 ratepayers.

“APCo could have listened to the experts ages ago by investing in energy efficiency and clean energy,” the letter stated.

“Having failed to do so, the company is now asking customers to shoulder the burden of fossil fuel volatility alone, leaving executive pay and shareholder dividends untouched.”

About 80% of the power generated for 500,000-some Appalachian customers in Western Virginia comes from coal and natural gas.

Appalachian says it would simply be passing along to customers the rising costs of fuel, and that neither the utility nor its investors would profit as a result.

“There are no fat cats out there benefiting from this,” said Appalachian attorney Noelle Coates. “It’s purely rate recovery.”

Appalachian is asking the SCC to raise its fuel factor rate from 2.3 cents per kilowatt hour to 4.32 cents, which would produce an additional $279 million in annual revenue needed to cover the rising costs.

The company says it is taking a number of steps to lessen the impact on customers, such as spreading the increase over two years instead of the traditional one-year recovery period.

The hike began Nov. 1 on an interim basis. If the SCC were to determine that the increase is not reasonable, customers would be eligible for a refund.

Another increase — this one of base rates that boosted the monthly bill of an average residential customer by nearly $9 — took effect in October on an interim basis until the commission can make a decision in that case.

And a third major increase could come early next year, when Appalachian will make another base rate proposal to state regulators.

Fuel factor cases generally do not draw much controversy with the SCC, an agency whose board members are appointed by the legislature to regulate utilities that have a monopoly on the market, such as Appalachian and Dominion Energy.

Ruben Blevins, a senior utility analyst for the commission, said in pre-filed testimony that “the fuel factor proposed by the company appears reasonable.”

However, the scope of the increase has led some participants in the case, such as the state attorney general’s office of consumer counsel, to urge the commission to exercise its state-mandated discretion.

One area that needs additional scrutiny is the company’s coal procurement practices, critics say.

A review by the West Virginia Public Service Commission — that state’s counterpart to the SCC — found that Appalachian “made a number of costly errors” that included not responding to significant market events in mid-2021, when fuel costs began to spike.

“Customers should not have to pay rate increases that are the result of Appalachian’s errors,” said John Walker, an attorney for a coalition of cities, counties and towns that are large purchasers of electricity.

Virginia regulators did not have time to conduct a study like the one in West Virginia, Blevins testified.

However, the attorney general’s office argued that the even if a state review is not completed until after the fuel factor rate is approved, the SCC could still revisit its decision if necessary.