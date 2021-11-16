Appalachian Power funding electric school buses

Five Western Virginia school systems have obtained grants from Appalachian Power Co. to help fund the purchase of new electrically powered school buses, the utility announced Tuesday.

So far, schools in Montgomery, Bedford, Campbell, Amherst and Washington counties have received $2.1, which is being used to buy nine "energy efficient" buses, Appalachian said.

The grant program is part of a settlement agreement between American Electric Power and the Environmental Protection Agency over Clean Air Act violations.

A consent decree reached in 2007 in federal court in Ohio applies to Appalachian and other electric utilities that are part of the AEP corporate structure.

The agreement is updated annually, and the most recent version includes funding for electric buses in Virginia, West Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

The local school systems were required to scrap or replace a diesel-powered bus in order to obtain grant funds for a new electric version, the utility said.

The grant offered $250,000 toward the purchase of each new bus, plus addition money toward charging equipment and installation, Appalachian said.