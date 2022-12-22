 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Appalachian Power issues warning about water levels

Water from Smith Mountain Dam spills into Leesville Lake.

Water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly starting Friday, Appalachian Power is advising.

The levels could fluctuate throughout the weekend and into next week, according to a power company news release.

Because of the forecast cold weather, Appalachian Power may need to increase power generation at its hydroelectric plants to maintain the reliability of the regional electric grid, according to the release.

Below Claytor Dam, water levels could increase up to two feet in a matter of minutes, and water levels below Leesville Dam could increase as much as eight feet over a seven-hour period, according to the release.

Those considering recreating on the rivers should monitor AEP’s website for additional information and follow the Smith Mountain or Claytor Facebook pages for updates.

Appalachian Power has one million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee.

