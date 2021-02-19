Appalachian Power on track to fully restore service in Virginia

Appalachian Power crews have restrung some 750 spans of wire and replaced 150 snapped poles around Virginia over the past week as communities faced back-to-back winter storms, the utility said Friday.

About 1,000 households were still in the dark Friday evening, but all were on track to see their service restored by the end of the night, officials said.

The biggest cluster of lingering outages was in Pulaski County, where 190 cases were showing just before 6 p.m., according to an online outage map.

Appalachian Power has been waging a massive repair effort after an ice storm Feb. 13 left thousands without service. Most damage was fixed by Wednesday night, only to be followed by a new storm that caused a fresh round of outages, albeit much smaller in number.

In West Virginia, which is recovering from its worst ice storm in a decade, nearly 48,000 customers remain without electricity. The utility company is shifting more resources there as work in Virginia wraps up. On Friday, about 250 workers who had been deployed in the Roanoke region were shifted to Huntington, West Virginia.

Warmer temperatures are in the forecast for next week after a string of frigid, ice-coated days.

Roanoke was prepared to open a mass emergency shelter if needed this week, but the severity didn't climb that high. The Roanoke Rescue Mission saw 184 homeless people come to it for shelter Thursday night, compared to 158 a week earlier before the weather turned.

