Appalachian Power Co. is seeking another rate increase, this time a boost to its base rate that would cost an average residential customer another $20 a month.

If approved by the State Corporation Commission, the increase would take effect in early 2024.

The first step in a lengthy review process began late Friday afternoon, when Appalachian filed hundreds of pages of documents with the SCC outlining its need for more revenue over the next three years.

“We understand this request comes at a time when other costs are increasing for customers,” company president and chief operating officer Aaron Walker said in a news release.

“We have included a proposal to reduce the financial impact on our lower income customers and will work with the SCC and others to help balance competing interests to the greatest extent possible,” Walker said.

The SCC — which is charged with regulating large utilities that have a monopoly on the electricity market — will take input from regulators and stakeholders before holding a hearing on the rate increase. A final decision is expected by November.

Appalachian has more than 500,000 customers in Western Virginia.

Over the past two years, ratepayers have seen their bills steadily climb.

On Jan. 1, 2020, the average residential customer, which is defined as a home that consumes 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per month, paid $109.88.

Today, the same customer pays $154.04, according to Appalachian.

That reflects not just changes to the base rate, but also a number of rate adjustment clauses — also known as riders — that fluctuate from year to year based on the costs of fuel, transmission, generation, energy efficiency and other factors.

Most recently, a fuel factor increase to cover the rising costs of coal and natural gas increased bills by about $20 for the average residential customer.

Under current law, changes to the base rate are made once every three years. In setting those rates, the SCC examines a utility’s financial and operational performance over the past triennium.

If earnings fall below an authorized return on equity, a rate increase is allowed. If, on the other hand, earnings over the past three years exceed the allowed range, the company is not allowed to collect more revenue through higher rates.

The last time Appalachian sought a base rate increase was in 2020, when it proposed upping the bill for an average residential customer by nearly $10 a month. The SCC denied the request, finding that it was not reasonable for the utility to include costs associated with the closure of several coal-fired coal plants in calculating its earnings.

Critics had called the measure a bookkeeping maneuver — the coal plants had actually been closed prior to the triennium in question — that was designed to offset Appalachian’s earnings to the point that it was entitled to a base rate increase.

Appalachian appealed the SCC’s denial to the Virginia Supreme Court. Last August, the high court found that the commission did not have the authority to find the accounting practice was unreasonable.

The case was sent back to the SCC. In December, the commission reduced an interim rate, resulting in an increase of about $6 a month for an average residential customer.

In its latest request Friday, Appalachian cited a number of reasons for what will be a 16% increase: rising capital costs, depreciation, and material and labor expenses related to the company’s distribution operations and vegetation management.

“Trees and other vegetation are consistently the leading cause of outages,” Walker said. “We have an obligation to ensure our customers have access to safe and reliable service. Substantial tree removal, pruning, and brush clearing are needed to prevent and reduce the duration of outages across the system.”