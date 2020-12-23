Appalachian Power says customers aren't in danger of disconnection, despite notices

Appalachian Power Co. customers who have fallen behind on their bills amid the pandemic-induced financial crisis might be getting cut-off notices in the mail — but the utility stressed that no service is going to be turned off.

The notices are a formality sent in part because many financial aid agencies require people to have a disconnection notice in order to qualify for help with bills, said spokeswoman Teresa Hall.

The mailers should make clear in bold lettering that no household's service is actually being disconnected over late payments, she added.

The new state budget legislation that took effect last month indefinitely extended a moratorium on utility disconnections across Virginia. The moratorium protects residents from losing their electrical, natural gas or water/sewer service at a time when unemployment and economic hardship remain high.

The state legislation also created a plan allowing customers to get caught up on their bills over a longer period of time, and earmarked $100 million in federal coronavirus relief to provide direct aid to people who are financially struggling due to the pandemic.