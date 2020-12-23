Appalachian Power says customers aren't in danger of disconnection, despite notices

Appalachian Power Co. customers who have fallen behind on their bills amid the pandemic-induced financial crisis might be getting cut-off notices in the mail — but the utility stressed that no service is going to be turned off.
The notices are a formality sent in part because many financial aid agencies require people to have a disconnection notice in order to qualify for help with bills, said spokeswoman Teresa Hall.
The mailers should make clear in bold lettering that no household's service is actually being disconnected over late payments, she added.
The new state budget legislation that took effect last month indefinitely extended a moratorium on utility disconnections across Virginia. The moratorium protects residents from losing their electrical, natural gas or water/sewer service at a time when unemployment and economic hardship remain high.
The state legislation also created a plan allowing customers to get caught up on their bills over a longer period of time, and earmarked $100 million in federal coronavirus relief to provide direct aid to people who are financially struggling due to the pandemic.
That aid is being distributed through utility providers, as they were deemed best-suited to reach eligible customers. Outreach to those who could qualify is happening now and will continue into next month, according to the State Corporation Commission.
The SCC said the electrical utilities it regulates are in compliance with requirements. No reports of disconnections were received even earlier this year when the moratorium temporarily lapsed, said spokesman Ken Schrad.
Appalachian Power is the second-biggest electrical provider in Virginia with more than 535,000 residential and commercial customers.