Appalachian Power to provide broadband internet in Montgomery, Bland counties

About 12,000 homes and businesses in rural parts of Montgomery County that lack reliable high-speed internet could gain broadband access via Appalachian Power Co.

The utility's proposal, which would also serve about 3,000 customers in Bland County, was filed this week with the State Corporation Commission.

In rural and mountainous areas, the challenge is to provide what's called middle-mile infrastructure to cover the long distance between local networks. Once that gap is filled, broadband can be accessed by internet service providers who then deliver a connection directly to customers.

Appalachian's proposal would bridge the middle mile with fiber-optic cable that is being installed to bring broadband to its electric substations.

"Fiber-optic cable allows us to utilize new digital technology on the grid to improve electric service for customers, while also creating an opportunity to lease the excess fiber to an internet service provider for broadband," Chris Beam, Appalachian's president and chief operating officer, said in an announcement of the program.

The project is part of pilot program that began two years ago in Grayson County, where about 6,000 customers will benefit.

Late last year, the Elk Creek Volunteer Fire Department became the first customer to be connected, and the fiber line portion of the project was 72% complete in March with the installation of 171 miles of line, according to Appalachian’s application filed with the SCC.

Appalachian is requesting a sur-credit for its customers based on a reduction of the expected costs for the project. An average residential customer, who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours per month, could see a decrease of 69 cents in their monthly bill.

While the program is open to all of Virginia, it’s focused on rural areas that are unserved or underserved by broadband. To participate, power companies must apply to the SCC, which regulates Virginia’s utilities.

If the latest project is approved, Appalachian says it plans to begin construction within six months.

Bland and Montgomery County officials have chosen internet service provider GigaBeam Networks, which is currently involved in the Grayson County initiative, to collaborate on the project.

High-speed internet benefits households by providing access to telemedicine and online education, among other things. It also fuels economic development in the localities by connecting them with today's digital world.

"As a local government, we recognize the critical importance of high-speed internet for our citizens and businesses," Montgomery County Administrator Craig Meadows said in the announcement.

The county has a significant amount of farmland that would be available for housing and economic development should broadband become more widely available, Appalachian said in SCC documents.

Working with the New River Valley Regional Commission, Bland and Montgomery counties received a $39 million Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant late last year from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to assist with financing the project.

