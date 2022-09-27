Appalachian Power to raise rates again; residential customers to pay $30 extra a month

The bill for an average residential customer of Appalachian Power Co. will likely be about $30 higher by year’s end.

Appalachian informed the State Corporation Commission late last week that it will increase its base rate by 6.7% — or $8.55 per month for a home account that consumes 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity — effective Oct. 1.

That will be followed by a second hike starting Nov. 1, which will add about $20 more to the monthly bill to cover the rising costs of fuel the utility burns to provide power to 500,000-some customers in Western Virginia.

A series of other rate adjustments over the past two years already has cost consumers an additional $18 per month.

“Our priority is to provide safe and reliable service for customers,” Appalachian spokeswoman Teresa Hall wrote in an email. “We encourage anyone experiencing difficulty with their bills to contact us to discuss programs and payment options that work for them.”

The most recent increase stems from a base rate request made by Appalachian in 2020, which the SCC denied. Appalachian appealed, and the Virginia Supreme Court reversed the commission’s decision in August and sent the case back to the regulatory agency.

The SCC then directed Appalachian to file a new rate proposal, which it did late Friday.

William Castle, the company’s director of regulatory services, said in pre-filed testimony that an interim rate increase will bill customers starting Oct. 1 and running through Jan. 31, 2024, which is the end of a three-year period covered by base rates.

The SCC will later decide if the interim increase is appropriate, and if not customers could be eligible for refunds.

Under Virginia’s system of regulating monopoly utilities, the SCC decides base rates on a triennial basis. In this case — which covered the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 — the SCC had to ensure that the price charged by Appalachian provided neither insufficient nor excessive revenues, while allowing the investor-owned utility to provide a reasonable return to its shareholders.

Appalachian was authorized to have a return on equity of 9.42%. If revenues fell in a range above that level, a base rate increase is not allowed. If, however, revenues fell below the range, state law required an increase.

While conceding that it earned above its authorized rate in 2017 and 2018, Appalachian contended that its return in 2019 was just 3.8% — in large part due to earnings being offset that year by the costs of the early retirement of several coal-fired power plants. That in turn brought its three-year average down far enough to justify a rate increase, the utility maintained.

Critics pointed out that the coal plants were actually closed in 2015, calling Appalachian’s accounting practices “unconscionable.”

However, the state’s Supreme Court ruled 5-2 last month that the SCC lacked the regulatory discretion to decide that Appalachian had failed to show that its base rate was reasonable.

While base rates are set every three years, utilities are allowed to impose shorter-term increases or decreases though what is called a rate adjustment clause, or a rider.

Appalachian has requested SCC approval of such a rider, starting Nov. 1, to cover the higher cost of coal and natural gas, which provide the bulk of its power.

Energy costs began to spike in 2021. The rapid rise was due to several factors including the resurgence of the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and the ongoing war in Ukraine, Appalachian said.

With a fuel factor rate increase, higher costs are passed directly on to customers, and Appalachian does not profit from the adjustment. The rate is expected to take effect Nov. 1 on an interim basis, with a final decision from the SCC to come later.