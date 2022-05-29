 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Appalachian Power warns river users about increasing water levels

  • 0

Water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly starting Tuesday and continue to fluctuate throughout the week due to increasing temperatures, Appalachian Power said Saturday.

The power company has issued a warning to recreational river users downstream of two of it's hydroelectric dams: the Claytor Dam on the New River and the Leesville Dam on the Roanoke River near Altavista.

The National Weather Service has predicted temperatures next week in the mid-80s to 90s. Appalachian Power has been told by PJM, the independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in 13 states, that power generation may need to be increased at its hydroelectric plants to maintain the reliability of the regional electric grid.

Water levels below Claytor Dam could increase up to two feet “in a matter of minutes,” according to Appalachian Power. Water levels below Leesville Dam could increase as much as eight feet over a seven-hour period.

George Porter, who oversees communications for Appalachian Power’s hydro-operations, said the power company had little time after PJM’s notification to alert the public.

People are also reading…

“Because of the short notice, we want to make the public aware now of the possibility water levels could increase suddenly and continue to fluctuate throughout the week,” Porter said. 

The utiltiy encourages those considering recreating on the rivers in the coming week  to monitor American Electric Power’s website for more information.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert