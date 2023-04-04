Appalachian Power Co. is accepting another round of bids from wind and solar energy companies as part of its gradual shift away from fossil fuels over the next 27 years.

The utility announced Tuesday that it has issued three requests for proposals.

The first is for up to 600 megawatts of electricity to be provided by wind farms, solar farms or a combination of the two that would be purchased outright by Appalachian.

The second is for up to 200 megawatts to be provided by wind farms, solar farms or a combination of the two that would be owned and operated by a third party, which would sell the electricity to Appalachian.

The third is a bid for renewable energy certificates, which are market-based instruments issued when one megawatt-hour of electricity is generated and delivered to the electricity grid from a renewable energy source.

“I’m extremely pleased with the results of the RFPs we’ve issued over the past couple of years,” Aaron Walker, Appalachian's president and chief operating officer, said in a news release Tuesday.

“The RFPs we issued today will help us continue to diversify our energy mix while providing our customers with safe and reliable power," Walker said.

Appalachian — which for years has generated the bulk of its electricity from power plants that burn coal and natural gas — is required by a 2020 law, the Virginia Clean Economy Act, to offer totally carbon-free electricity to its state customers by 2050.

In an annual report submitted to the State Corporation Commission last month, Appalachian provided its latest update of how it plans to comply with the law. If approved by the SCC later this year, the plan would allow the purchase of an Ohio wind farm and the output generated by another seven solar facilities.

Currently, Appalachian draws power from three solar farms in Virginia and five wind farms in Illinois, Indiana and West Virginia.