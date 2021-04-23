Appalachian Trail segment reopens after repairs made to powerline

A 15-mile section of the Appalachian Trail, closed two months ago after an ice storm downed a powerline that crosses Peters Mountain, is now open to hikers.

The trail, which straddles the Virginia-West Virginia line in Giles County, passes under a high-voltage Appalachian Power Co. line.

Severe damage to multiple transmission towers created dangerous conditions for hikers, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy said. A section of the trail from where it crosses Clendenin Road near Pearisburg to the Pine Swamp Branch Shelter was closed while repairs were made.

In a post to its website Thursday, the conservancy urged passing hikers to stay on the trail so as not to disturb a layer of “hydro seeding” that left the ground on the cleared right of way a bluish-green color.

Similar to what is being used on construction sites for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, hydro seeding is designed to decrease erosion, help establish pollinators and ward off invasive species.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.