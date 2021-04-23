 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Appalachian Trail segment reopens after repairs made to powerline
0 comments

Appalachian Trail segment reopens after repairs made to powerline

{{featured_button_text}}
Peters Mountain

A 15-mile section of the Appalachian Trail, closed two months ago after an ice storm downed a power line that crosses Peters Mountain, is now open to hikers. Severe damage to multiple transmission towers created dangerous conditions for hikers, and repairs had to be made before the trail could reopen.

 Courtesy of Appalachian Trail Conservancy

A 15-mile section of the Appalachian Trail, closed two months ago after an ice storm downed a powerline that crosses Peters Mountain, is now open to hikers.

The trail, which straddles the Virginia-West Virginia line in Giles County, passes under a high-voltage Appalachian Power Co. line.

Severe damage to multiple transmission towers created dangerous conditions for hikers, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy said. A section of the trail from where it crosses Clendenin Road near Pearisburg to the Pine Swamp Branch Shelter was closed while repairs were made.

In a post to its website Thursday, the conservancy urged passing hikers to stay on the trail so as not to disturb a layer of “hydro seeding” that left the ground on the cleared right of way a bluish-green color.

Similar to what is being used on construction sites for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, hydro seeding is designed to decrease erosion, help establish pollinators and ward off invasive species.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Greenway's next link will bridge Roanoke-Salem line
Local News

Greenway's next link will bridge Roanoke-Salem line

A new bridge is being built at Barnhardt Creek near where the small stream flows into the Roanoke River near Cook Drive. Its completion later this year will allow a person parked at the Cook Drive parking area to walk, run or bike a 4-mile loop on the greenway path.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert