Appalachian Trail shelters reopened in Virginia, elsewhere

Shelters along the southern Appalachian Trail are being reopened, one year after they were shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The move announced Wednesday by the U.S. Forest Service involves hundreds of the wooden structures on federal forest land in Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia.
Located about 8 miles apart on the trail, the shelters are often used as campsites by hikers making the 2,100-plus-mile journey from Georgia to Maine.
Hikers are encouraged to use tents as needed to maintain social distancing.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Laurence Hammack
Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.