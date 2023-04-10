A number of eastern Montgomery County residents are raising questions about what’s going to happen with the Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad’s money and equipment.

The two buildings belonging to the rescue squad — the station facility and a garage/warehouse structure — are up for sale, according to a listing by Walker Commercial Services Inc. of Roanoke.

Attempts to reach the rescue squad for comment about its status were unsuccessful.

The buildings, while adjacent to each other, have separate addresses. The listing price for the property at 6620 Roanoke Road is $250,000, while the price for the property at 6604 Roanoke Road is $150,000.

The sale has prompted questions from at least several residents of that part of the county due to their financial contributions to the rescue squad operation over the years. Those contributions have come in the form of both taxpayer dollars and donations made to the nonprofit organization.

“I would like for people to have a voice on what their hard-earned donations over the years is going to go to. It seems like nobody knows,” said resident Ray Chandler.

Chandler is a former member of the all-volunteer rescue squad and spent more than three decades as a member of the crew.

“And now all of the sudden, it’s just come up for sale without anybody else’s opinion on what’s going on with the property,” he said.

Emory Musselman Jr., whose late father served in the rescue squad, echoed some of Chandler’s concerns. He said he didn’t become aware of the properties being up for sale until just over a week ago.

“And where’s the money going?” Musselman said. “We just don’t know what’s going on. It’s been so under the table, we wonder who gave them the authority to do all that.”

Musselman has a personal tie to the property, he said. His family in 1990 sold the remainder of the land to the rescue squad. He said his father gave the squad the portion of the land for the first building back in the 1970s.

Musselman said his mother died in 1990 while his father was in poor health and in a nursing home at the time. He said his father died in March 1992.

Musselman, Chandler and others are raising concerns about the sale because they said it’s their understanding that the rescue squad, due to being a nonprofit, has to give their remaining money to another charitable organization. They said they’d also like to see the equipment remain in the county the organization had served for decades.

Montgomery County Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski, whose district covers the Shawsville area, said he understands and supports the concerns. He said the citizens and the county helped keep the organization going over the years.

“If they’re disbanding … they [the citizens] want to know where the money is going to go if they sell,” he said.

The citizens also don’t want to see equipment they effectively helped buy disappear, Fijalkowski said.

“It’s been made up of citizens that have volunteered. A lot of folks here, their parents, grandparents, served on it. They have a relationship with it. They don’t want to see all the assets go away,” he said, adding that it’s understandable the citizens want other crews in the community to continue having access to the equipment. “There’s a little bit of sentimental attachment there.”

The county’s administration, like much of the residents, know very little details about the latest development with the rescue squad, Fijalkowski said. The county, despite its own inquiries, has not received answers about the equipment or the money situation, he said.

Fijalkowski said he’s not even sure how long the operation has been closed.

Fijalkowski said he acknowledges that there might be some hard feelings due to the county no longer providing funding to the squad. But he said their response numbers had declined over the years.

“That’s kind of a looking out for taxpayers issue,” Fijalkowski said.

Montgomery County spokeswoman Jennifer Harris wasn’t able to immediately provide exact figures Friday, but she said the last time the county government provided funding for operations to the rescue squad was fiscal year 2022 — a period that ended June 30 of last year.

Harris, however, was able to provide figures on the squad’s responses to calls last year.

The squad responded to 21 of 85 calls in July, or 25% for that month. By December, that response rate fell to 1%.

Harris pointed out that all calls still received a response. When the Shawsville rescue squad couldn’t respond, the calls were mostly covered by Montgomery County Fire and EMS or Christiansburg, she said.

Despite the apparent squad closure, the county has enacted other measures to continue addressing the needs of the Shawsville area, Harris said. The Montgomery County Fire and EMS Department — MCFEMS — has a unit housed at the Elliston Volunteer Fire Department to help address rescue response on the eastern side of the county.

“In an effort to make sure citizens receive a response when they need emergency services, Montgomery County has implemented paid EMTs [emergency medical technicians] and paramedics to help in times when rescue squad volunteers are unable to respond to calls,” Harris wrote in an email Friday.

The issue comes as the county is planning an Eastern Montgomery EMS facility project in the Shawsville/Elliston area. The facility is part of the county’s capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2024 to 2028. Figures presented this week show the project would cost $4.7 million, but county staff said the costs will be updated once the project is fully designed.