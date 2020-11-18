Appeals court declines latest request to stop work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline

The same three-judge panel — Chief Judge Roger Gregory and Judges Stephanie Thacker and James Wynn — that denied the stay Wednesday agreed last month to delay a second set of permits that allowed the pipeline to burrow under or trench through nearly 1,000 water bodies.

While the challenge of the Fish and Wildlife Service’s finding of no significant harm to endangered species remains pending, it is not likely to be decided by the 4th Circuit until sometime next year. Mountain Valley plans to continue work through the winter in an effort to have the long-delayed pipeline completed by the second half of 2021.

Opponents vowed Wednesday to continue their efforts to stop the project.

“Today’s news does nothing to change the fact that MVP is 3 years behind schedule, has nearly doubled its original budget, and is nowhere close to finished — even as it lacks several crucial authorizations needed to finish construction,” read a statement from Joan Walker with the Sierra Club’s Beyond Dirty Fuels Campaign.

“If the developers were smart, they’d quit throwing good money after bad and cut their losses on this dirty, dangerous fracked gas pipeline,” Walker said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}