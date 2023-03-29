The Botetourt County Supervisors voted unanimously to accept the withdrawal of an application by a developer to build a 300-unit apartment complex just off U.S. 220.

The property owned by Invest Properties LLC and Whisper Hill LLC sits between the Daleville Cemetery and a Freedom First Credit Union, not far from Lord Botetourt High School.

Thomas Builders asked the county board to hold off on a public hearing it scheduled for last month until the March meeting held Tuesday, but county officials were informed late last week the group was completely withdrawing its current plan.

The developer was seeking approval for two special use permits. One to increase the density allowed to be 13.99 units per acre, and a second to raise the allowable building height to approximately 55 feet.

A number of county residents were against the project to begin with, and some were outraged when the board of supervisors permitted the rescheduling of the public hearing in February.

Botetourt spokeswoman Tiffany Bradbury said even though Tuesday night’s public hearing was canceled as the project had been withdrawn, supervisors still gave citizens the chance to speak on the matter.

“I think we had six or seven speak,” Bradbury wrote in a text message. “Pretty calm Meeting. Very respectful.”

That was in contrast to last month’s meeting where supervisors were jeered by many in the crowd, with some profanities even being shouted, after they found out the public hearing had been rescheduled.

The main complaints from citizens revolved around the traffic concerns, with many saying the area already was backed up at certain points in the day without adding the development.

Others spoke about the history of the cemetery and how it could be impacted by the development.

Botetourt resident Greg Rieley said last month both issues concerned him.

“That is a great piece of history in the county, and I’m not sure if they [developers and county officials] really care about its significance,” he said.

The cemetery dates to the 1700s.

Thomas Builders representative Daniel Cyrus said Wednesday the company had yet to make a decision on what it would do regarding the project going forward.

“It seems like the primary issue is just the amount of projects that are happening at one time is more than what more than what the community has been used to in the past,” he said. “And so I think they just need an opportunity to absorb some of those projects before new ones are advanced forward.”

Cyrus did not mention any other projects in particular.

“I don't really think that they [the property owners] want to be involved in any of this, quite frankly,”’ Cyrus said.

He declined to discuss the level of his firm's involvement in the decision to withdraw the project.