Applications still open for Roanoke County social services utility relief program

The Roanoke County Department of Social Services has paid more than $135,000 in unpaid and overdue bills for those experiencing job losses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Roanoke County, Vinton and Salem contributed a combined $600,000 of their Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to the assistance program, which began in mid-July. The federal CARES Act is intended to assist local and state governments with expenses that arose due to the pandemic and mandated closures.
Joanna Spar, the assistant director of benefits, said the department has received 177 applications. Some people who applied were not eligible, but she said a large number of people have been approved.
Citizens in the three localities are eligible to apply if they lost their job, had their hours cut, were furloughed, or had an increase in expenses as a direct result of COVID-19.
Spar said that even if someone makes a salary that would make them ineligible for the usual social services benefits programs, they could still be eligible for this assistance program.
“We have quite a bit of money left,” Spar said. “People may not know about the program or think they’re ineligible because they are for our other services. But this is all based on a loss to COVID.”
The program can help pay utility bills, car payments, car insurance costs or internet bills that people were unable to pay due to loss of income. The money is sent directly to the vendors, so the bills must be due or past due. People cannot be reimbursed directly. And according to the rules of the CARES Act, the bills must be due after March 1 and before Dec. 31 to be eligible for the program.
Spar said the department has also been calling vendors to pledge money so they don’t pursue eviction or turn off electricity.
“This is for basic living expenses to continue to stay in their home, find a job or get back and forth to a job,” Spar said.
Applications can be found on the social services department tab at roanokecountyva.gov. The application can also be filled out at the social services department on Main Street in Salem. The lobby is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the drive-through service is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The program will continue until all of the funds have been disbursed. The department works on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We’ve gotten the kinks worked out of the program and we’re ready to dole out funds in a more substantial way,” Spar said. “This is something our department normally wouldn’t be able to help with, so we want people to take advantage of it.”
