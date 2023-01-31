Apprentice event showcases career opportunities for Roanoke Valley students

Six years ago, when the Roanoke County Registered Student Apprenticeship Showcase was first held, Western Virginia Water Authority was the first business, and one of the few, to get involved.

On Tuesday, the 2023 event was held at the Salem Civic Center, with 19 businesses represented and more than 150 local students in attendance from Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem.

As the number of apprenticeship opportunities has grown, so has the showcase itself.

Neil Norris, the director of human resources and risk management for the public utility, said that a slew of retirements, together with a general lack of knowledge about what goes into water authority work, prompted the water authority to jump at the opportunity.

“Wastewater is not the most sexy or popular field that people generally think about getting into,” Norris said. “A lot of people don’t know much about what goes into it.”

That first year, the utility took on five apprentices, all of whom would go on to be hired by the company.

In the years since, the Western Virginia Water Authority has taken on 27 apprentices through the showcase, and hired 13 of those apprentices after they finished the program.

Chuck Lionberger, public information officer for Roanoke County Public Schools, said the event has steadily expanded. It returned in 2022 after the pandemic to being held in person and participation in Tuesday's event increased by 30 or 40 students, he said.

The apprenticeship program is different from a job fair, according to Diana Lyons, a representative of the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry and one of the event's organizers. The apprenticeships are granted through the state agency with sponsorship from businesses, and are geared toward career training and certification, rather than hiring alone.

After the apprenticeships are successfully completed, the students receive an official certificate, as well as a journeyman’s card signifying their expertise and ability in the professional field.

Many businesses represented at the showcase brought along either current apprentices, or former apprentices that they currently employ.

One former apprentice, Cameron Priast, now works as an acting supervisor for a water treatment facility. A former student at Roanoke County's Burton Center for Arts and Technology, he was among the first apprentices taken under Western Virginia Water Authority's wing.

“They came to Burton to recruit rising sophomores and rising juniors,” Priast said. “At the time, I didn’t know anything about what they did.”

While the event, according to Lionberger, is geared toward career and technical education, the apprenticeships can also be a doorway to acceptance at both two- and four-year colleges.

Camden Freeland, a current apprentice for Balzer and Associates, a local civil engineering firm, said he hopes to use the position as a stepping stone to get into a pre-engineering program at Virginia Western Community College and, later, a civil engineering program at a four-year college.

While the apprenticeship is specifically geared toward land surveying, Freeland said he expects it to help him considerably in getting accepted at a university.

“What I’m learning here is definitely a related field, so I’m hoping it should make it easier,” Freeland said.