April ends with weekend showers for Roanoke area; first week of May promises same

April showers will bring, well, more showers in May, and probably some flowers too.

This weekend will bring neither the windy cold of several previous spring weekends nor the warm, sunny summer preview last weekend did, but rather, fairly seasonable temperatures with periods of showers.

A "backdoor" cold front sliding in from the north will stall near or just southwest of our region on Saturday, with some Gulf of Mexico moisture lifted up and over the front Saturday and Sunday. This will lead to periods of showers, especially late Sunday as the front lifts northward as a warm front.

It will not be raining constantly, and some places might manage to miss most of the showers until late in the day on Sunday, when just about every spot across the southwest quadrant of Virginia is likely to get at least a little wet.

Temperatures are forecast to reach the low to mid 60s on Saturday, but don't be surprised if it ends up cooler than that, stuck in the 50s, if there is enough rainfall to enhance cool air trapped against the mountains. The warm front lifting north on Sunday will bring warmer temperatures.

The week ahead looks to be pretty warm with mid 70s to lower 80s highs many days, and probably stickier air than we've had most of the spring so far. Even last weekend's very warm days in the 80s to near 90 had low dew points and did not feel humid at all.

Cold fronts approaching Tuesday and Thursday will trigger enhanced chances of showers and storms. It's a bit too early to tell if any really heavy rain or severe storms could develop in our region with either or both of these systems, but periods of spring showers appear quite likely next week.

We are a tad dry, running about 1-2 inches below normal for the spring in many places, and there have been some wildfires here and there across the region, so some spring showers will be appreciated in some ways. It's not clear yet whether we will get really substantial amounts, however, or if will barely be enough to settle the pollen. There are several chances of rain showers, though, over the next week.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com.

