April showers this week for Roanoke/NRV — maybe 80 degrees, severe storms and snow too

April begins with a familiar cycle, as we start the week with a chilly Monday morning, warm up at midweek, and then get cold and windy by the weekend, with some showers and storms during the midweek temperature transitions, much like last week.

The April showers part of this headline is just about assured, in a couple of different waves late Tuesday and early Wednesday with a low-pressure system and warm front and then again about 24 hours later, later Wednesday into early Thursday, with the arrival of a cold front from the west. The first round looks to be the heaviest, when some spots may get over an inch, while the second round could be the most rumbly with some thunder, lightning and possibly strong wind gusts.

Everything else on the list is conditional.

Wednesday highs will likely at least make the mid to upper 70s in the Roanoke area with at least an outside chance of the year's first 80-degree high temperature, already a week late based on historical average.

As already noted, there will probably be some storms late Wednesday into early Thursday but the better chance of severe storms will off to the southwest where the front arrives during a warmer, more unstable part of the 24-hour cycle.

And the mention of snow refers to some snow showers blowing over the mountains by the weekend, maybe a few flakes getting into the New River Valley and possibly the Roanoke Valley as more windy chill arrives by late Friday and Saturday. We're not talking any kind of significant late-season winter storm event in our region, though the high mountains of eastern West Virginia may get some inches this weekend.

Mountain snow showers behind cold fronts are fairly typical for April in the higher elevations and sometimes they can blow farther east and into lower elevations for a short time. There have been some snowflakes or icy bits of "graupel" in some of our region behind each of the last three or four windy cold fronts and there probably will be some again, maybe or maybe not at your house.

These cold fronts keep being timed to bring windy chill to weekends after some warmth during weekdays, and that trend appears it will continue at least another week. So if you work a traditional five-day week, this hasn't been ideal for your weekend time off.

It's still good to hold off on the planting and early gardening for most things with near-freezing mornings possibly again by the weekend and early next week and still some weeks away from average last-freeze dates, ranging from mid-April east and south of Roanoke to early May in much of the area to the west and north.

Long-range trends beyond this week suggest a tilt more to the warmer side of the spectrum for mid- to late April but there may still be the occasional warmth-disrupting cold front accompanied by periods of showers and storms.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

