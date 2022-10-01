ARC awards $700,000 to Radford for connector trail

The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded $700,000 to the city of Radford for the East Main River and Rail Downtown Connector Trail.

The trail is part of a multi-faceted plan developed by city leaders and others that seeks to improve the downtown area with accessibility, streetscape and other initiatives.

In announcing the ARC award, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, said in a news release:

“The East Main River and Rail Downtown Connector Trail will help invigorate the city of Radford’s downtown area and improve accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists. ARC’s award of $700,000 provides a valuable boost to completing this project.”

The funding will construct a 1,750-linear-foot trail connecting the city’s commercial district and the New River recreation area, providing safe access for pedestrians and cyclists visiting Bissett Park and the river, as well as students at Radford University, to visit the downtown — long a debated issue in the city.

The project will improve 40 businesses and is expected to bring hundreds of additional visitors to the city annually, according to the East Main Downtown Plan.

This is a description of the area involved, according to the plan: “[It] is approximately 37 acres and primarily includes properties along East Main Street. It is bounded by Tyler Avenue to the east, West Street to the north and Grove Avenue to the south. It also includes properties having frontage on Harrison Avenue and 3rd Street. It is walking distance from Radford University, and is in the vicinity of natural landscapes such as Bissett Park, Wildwood Park, and the New River.”

A survey conducted included a question asking participants what should be the focus of the plan. Responses included a relatively even split of outdoor seating, a Tyler Avenue gateway, Third Avenue and East Main Street and a river connection.

For more on the plan, go to engargenrv.org.

- The Roanoke Times