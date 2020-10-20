Area hospitals fill with COVID patients, as people shun advice to halt spread, health officials said

“Recommendations are all based on numbers that tell us the story that COVID is real. It’s happening in our communities. We have 51 people in the hospital right now who are suffering with COVID. This does not just affect 51 people, it impacts all their families and loved ones,” Morrow said. “We have 58 people, 58 of our residents, who have died with this disease. They are numbers, but every one of those numbers tells a story of a person who was loved and who was part of our community. We have no reason to lie about these numbers.”

According to the AP poll, 53% of Americans trust their health provider a great deal or quite a bit, while 36% have high trust in federal health officials, 26% in state or local governments, 18% in the news media, 17% in family and friends, 16% in President Donald Trump, 12% in search engines and 6% in social media.

Also Tuesday, Carilion Clinic held a virtual news conference to push out the same message.

“We are about to enter the seventh month of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I know some people are tired of talking about preventing the spread. The reality is, however, that our region is experiencing the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations to date. If there was ever a time to practice masking, hand washing and social distancing, it would be right now,” said Dr. Patrice Weiss, Carilion's chief medical officer.