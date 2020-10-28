 Skip to main content
Area hospitals release information on COVID-19 patients
COVID hospitalizations

Hospital systems in Virginia’s Near Southwest region on Wednesday released the first of what is expected to be a weekly report on patients with COVID-19.

Carilion Clinic, LewisGale, the Salem VA Medical Center, Centra Heath and Sovah Health reported caring for 200 patients with COVID-19 and another 46 patients who are thought to have the virus but are awaiting test confirmation.

Of those hospitalized, 50 are in intensive care units and 27 are on ventilators.

The health systems serve the regions that the Virginia Department of Health identifies as Near Southwest. It includes the Roanoke, Alleghany, New River, Central, West Piedmont and Pittsylvania-Danville health districts.

The health systems are reporting the figures jointly following a request to Carilion and LewisGale by The Roanoke Times to provide information about COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the Roanoke and New River valleys.

In Virginia’s Far Southwest region on Wednesday, Ballad Health reported caring for 168 patients with confirmed infections and another 15 who were awaiting test confirmations.

Ballad releases a daily scorecard for coronavirus patients.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association has been releasing state totals on patients throughout the pandemic, and that information is shared with the Virginia Department of Health. The association on Wednesday reported that the trend line continues on an upward trajectory for inpatients with COVID-19 infections.

The state reports that ICU hospitalizations have been increasing for 19 days in the Near Southwest region.

Wednesday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,345 to 176,754

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 64 to 12,384

Statewide deaths: Up 16 to 3,616

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Down 1 to 112

Bath County: 24*

Bedford County: Up 34 to 1,234

Buena Vista: 121*

Botetourt County: Up 7 to 397

Covington: 37

Craig County: Down 1 to 49

Floyd County: Up 2 to 248

Franklin County: Up 29 to 846

Giles County: Up 1 to 134

Lexington: Up 4 to 238

Lynchburg: Up 32 to 1,987

Montgomery County: Up 37 to 2,788

Pulaski County: Up 3 to 299

Radford: Up 4 to 929 to 935

Roanoke: Up 41 to 2,771

Roanoke County: Up 8 to 1,510

Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 153

Salem: Up 17 to 572

Wythe County: 339

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

