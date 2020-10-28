Area hospitals release information on COVID-19 patients

Hospital systems in Virginia’s Near Southwest region on Wednesday released the first of what is expected to be a weekly report on patients with COVID-19.

Carilion Clinic, LewisGale, the Salem VA Medical Center, Centra Heath and Sovah Health reported caring for 200 patients with COVID-19 and another 46 patients who are thought to have the virus but are awaiting test confirmation.

Of those hospitalized, 50 are in intensive care units and 27 are on ventilators.

The health systems serve the regions that the Virginia Department of Health identifies as Near Southwest. It includes the Roanoke, Alleghany, New River, Central, West Piedmont and Pittsylvania-Danville health districts.

The health systems are reporting the figures jointly following a request to Carilion and LewisGale by The Roanoke Times to provide information about COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the Roanoke and New River valleys.

In Virginia’s Far Southwest region on Wednesday, Ballad Health reported caring for 168 patients with confirmed infections and another 15 who were awaiting test confirmations.

Ballad releases a daily scorecard for coronavirus patients.