Arguing marchers, hot rhetoric mark Salem pro-police rally

Speaking about the pandemic, in a gathering where no social distancing was apparent, Chase said that once she saw Northam in a mask, “I decided there was no epidemic I needed to take seriously.” She said that she was in touch with a medical distributor who could supply enough hydroxychloroquine for all of Virginia “at a moment’s notice.”

Returning to the police theme of the event, Chase said that she supports increasing police budgets and maintaining qualified immunity for officers.

Chase said that people who do not support police should not call them for help, and “the people who are calling for defunding the police, in my opinion, are not Americans.”

Chase received warm applause, as did David Radford, chairman of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, who vowed that as long as he was on the board, “We will never, ever defund the police.”

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, drew the loudest applause as he praised the Roanoke Valley’s law enforcement officers. “They are our friends, our neighbors and they are there to protect us,” Griffith said.