Arguing marchers, hot rhetoric mark Salem pro-police rally

SALEM — A rally called to support Salem police Saturday featured plenty of heated rhetoric, with a Republican gubernatorial hopeful saying that people who call for defunding law enforcement agencies are not Americans.
And the rainy, half-hour downtown march that began the Back the Blue event was a continual duel between the competing chants of the marchers themselves — “Black lives matter!” shouted a small group within the march; “All lives matter,” responded others.
But some at the event said they were there in hopes of an end to divisiveness.
Gary Harth of Roanoke County — who noted, “America is where I’m from … no pigeon-holing” — said that he was attending his first-ever rally “to support the people in blue, to support all America.”
“We need more positive things going on,” Harth said.
Brenda Harth, Gary Harth’s wife, said she was confident that most people shared the couple’s views about policing. “All over the country,” Brenda Harth said, “They want policemen.”
Rally organizer Hunter Holliday said planning for the event began after a similar rally last month in Roanoke. He credited Brenda Rhodenizer Hunt with coming up with the idea of bringing Back the Blue to Salem.
After a morning march drew about 80 people, a slightly smaller group convened in the afternoon for speakers, food and music at American Legion Post No. 3. The two-part event doubled as a Republican election rally, with Trump/Pence 2020 signs and banners plentiful amid the Thin Blue Line police and U.S. flags. A few Trump presidential campaign masks were among the handful of face coverings in sight.
Virginians for Trump had a bus decorated as a rolling campaign banner parked at the march and outside the American Legion, with a man standing in the rain near the legion building’s driveway waving a large Trump/Pence sign.
State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, who is seeking the GOP nomination to run for governor next year, delivered the longest remarks of the afternoon speakers, calling Gov. Northam “tyrannical” and the General Assembly’s special session, which begins Tuesday, an “all-out assault on our First Amendment, our Second Amendment, our Constitution … families, religion, the list goes on.”
Speaking of the country generally, Chase said “We are in an all-out war” and added, “Something real bad is about to happen and I don’t know what it is.”
“But I feel it here,” she added, indicating her heart.
Chase said that she knew “many” in her audience were members of militias and urged those who were not to find groups in their community to join to defend against “domestic terrorists.”
Chase said the destruction that accompanied national protests against police violence showed “domestic terrorists going through our streets all under the cover of an organization called Black Lives Matter,” and added that she supported “equal rights not special rights.”
Speaking about the pandemic, in a gathering where no social distancing was apparent, Chase said that once she saw Northam in a mask, “I decided there was no epidemic I needed to take seriously.” She said that she was in touch with a medical distributor who could supply enough hydroxychloroquine for all of Virginia “at a moment’s notice.”
Returning to the police theme of the event, Chase said that she supports increasing police budgets and maintaining qualified immunity for officers.
Chase said that people who do not support police should not call them for help, and “the people who are calling for defunding the police, in my opinion, are not Americans.”
Chase received warm applause, as did David Radford, chairman of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, who vowed that as long as he was on the board, “We will never, ever defund the police.”
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, drew the loudest applause as he praised the Roanoke Valley’s law enforcement officers. “They are our friends, our neighbors and they are there to protect us,” Griffith said.
Griffith said that a few bad officers in far-off cities should not damage the reputation of local departments — then drew laughter as he added, “I’ve heard there’s even some bad lawyers or politicians.”
Earlier in the day, during the march, arguments about “good cops” and “bad cops” sparked a running set of verbal confrontations. About a half dozen people from a group called Progressive Anti-Racist Action joined the march to call for greater accountability for police. Led by Dave Tate, who said he had served in the U.S. Marines in the 1980s and who wore a Marine dress uniform coat to the march, the small group kept up a series of chants that included “Good cops turn in bad cops” and “Bad cops are criminals.”
While most of the marchers shouted “Back the Blue,” Tate’s group countered with “Black lives matter.” The small group’s “Democracy now” was answered with “Vote Republican, keep America great.”
The exchanges grew more bitter as the march continued, until at the route’s end, someone shouted “Show your face, chicken!” as Tate pulled on a mask.
“Enjoy your fascism,” Tate shouted back.
Despite the squabbles, Holliday said that he hoped the event would spread a positive message.
“We’re in divisive times and it’s sad we’re going down that path,” said Holliday. He said that in 36 years in the Army, with overseas service in the Mideast and elsewhere, he’d seen how strife could tear apart communities.
“The key is to come together … we’re all one,” Holliday said. “Everybody wants the country to succeed. … I think we all have more in common than we don’t.”
