Army guard program provides honors at veterans' funerals

Ronald Rose was a young sergeant on a South Korean Army base when he met Song Chi Kim through a mutual friend. They married in May 1967, and soon moved stateside, where Rose remained in the Army until 1968.

"He was a good man, a good provider," Kim Rose said. And he was a good soldier, having received an honorable discharge before working the following 35 years at Bedford's old Rubatex plant and serving as a church deacon.

At his Oct. 7 funeral, the Army remembered his service. Two members of a Virginia Military Funeral Honors Team based at the National Guard Armory in Troutville blew taps and folded an American flag that they presented to Kim Rose during a service at a cemetery in Forest.

Ronald Rose, 80, would have appreciated the gesture, and his widow said that she, too, was grateful.

"Yes I appreciate it, and he deserved it," Kim said in an interview days after the funeral.

It was one of about 50 services per month that the 19-member, Troutville-based team performs, and one of about 250 statewide, 1st Sgt. Troy Sisson said. The Virginia Army National Guard has four teams across the commonwealth —Southwest, Tidewater, NoVa and Central — Sisson, 44, of Roanoke, said. He was until recently in charge of the Virginia Military Funeral Honors Team, Central, before a recent promotion in rank and change of assignment. 1st Lt. Valerie Hernandez now has the assignment, though Sisson remains involved with the team.

Military funeral honors, a free service, became available to all veterans when the National Defense Authorization Act became law in 2000, according to National Guard information.

Hernandez, 32, a Salem Police Dept. officer on active duty with the Army guard, was on the team that did the honors for Rose's funeral.

She said that she had done honor guard during her time with as an officer in Salem, starting as soon as she left the police academy. She had never done military funerals before, but at a drill one weekend, she heard the Southwest Team's area coordinator trying to recruit people to begin training for it. She approached him, but wasn't sure she could apply, because there are few officers in the program. He told her that it would be good to have an officer on hand, particularly to present flags at officers' funerals.

"And I was like, if I can go, I’m in … I feel like it’s my way of being able to give back," Hernandez said.

Sisson saw a team training for an honors funeral in at the Roanoke Armory one day and immediately asked how he could join. By 2009 he was the Central Team area coordinator and has been on active duty ever since. These days, he splits time between the Rocky Mount-based 229th Chemical Co. and the armory in Troutville.

Both said that the honors teams are almost always short-handed, that younger people are no longer interested in joining.

Spc. Connor Herndon, 19, of Roanoke, is an exception. Herndon grew up with Sisson's son, a Marine, and joined the Army shortly after graduating from Hidden Valley High School. He had been part of the team about a month on Oct. 5, when he joined Hernandez, Sisson and a trumpeter, Spc. Bradley Kirtner, 25, to train.

"Sometimes we get the special ones like him, who want to do something all the time," Sisson said of Herndon. "We have had some people come through here where we were like, it’s just not cut out for you. Or they will train and do great at training and then they disappear. We try to call them, get them to work funerals, and they ghost you."

Herndon said he joined the guard to be involved with the military while pursuing a college degree. He plans to enroll at Virginia Tech.

"When Troy Sisson offered this opportunity to me, it was a good way to get more involved in everything going on here … good way to get to know more people and experience Virginia," Herndon said. "The travel has been crazy. I’ve been all over virginia, places I’d never been before."

He recently traveled with Hernandez to Woodbridge, in Northern Virginia, to do a funeral there. Hernandez said that the Central Team helps out a lot in Northern Virginia.

Kirtner joined the Army Reserve band and is on active duty as a trombonist. There is a shortage of actual horn players — some honors team members mime playing a horn that is loaded with a digital recording of "Taps" — so Kirtner was quickly pulled onto the team.

"It’s basically something you [have to] want to do," Hernandez, a Carroll County native, said. "We don’t accept just anyone into the program, because you’re taking the honor and the pride to do this, so we’re not going to force people to … do honors for veterans, because a lot of times what you’re gonna get is someone who doesn’t want to do it or is not comfortable doing it so they’re not going to do a great job. So you have to want to do it, and then you kind of reach out. Wherever you live dictates which team you fall on. If you live in this area, you’d contact me … and then we bring you in and start the process of training."

Kirtner, who is on a six-year contract with the reserve, said he worries every day about blowing a note on "Taps." He has played it for about 1,120 funerals, he said. He's clammed up on three occasions.

In the moment, "It’s like, yep, that happened, and get yourself together and go on and act like it didn’t even happen, and make sure it doesn’t happen again."

On Oct. 5, the four practiced the motions of a so-called "basic honors" funeral. That generally involves only two soldiers, and applies to about 95 % of services the Central Team performs, Sisson said. In that service, "Taps" is played and team members fold and present the flag. Full honors, which features soldiers carrying a casket and firing a rifle in salute, are reserved for Medal of Honor recipients, general officers, 20-year retirees and those killed in action, he said.

Full honors had been cut in recent years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, because it would require too many soldiers to be in close proximity. Even traveling in small teams, the virus has been a problem. Each of the four soldiers gathered that day had been sick at least once.

The team has encountered lots of different situations and people from all walks of life, Sisson said. He and Hernandez stressed that they treat each one the same.

"We have to put on a game face," Sisson said. "We have to represent the Army, and we’re the last thing that the family sees that is the representation of the spouse or the father’s career, and we have to hold it together for that person. We have some rough services where we present flags to little children and to woman with Alzheimer’s [disease] who don’t understand what’s going on. Extremely emotional people.

"It’s tough … but we hold it together for the families."

Sisson was able to present the flag at his own grandfather's funeral.

"It was honestly awesome," he said. I selected the team, of course. I got to have one of my best buddies there, helping, and he folded the flag to me. It’s kind of an honorable thing to be able to do for my grandfather, and my grandma was happy that I got to be the one, and my whole family got to see what we do, so that was pretty neat, too.

"We’re honored to do each and every single one. The services to me that mean the most are the homeless veterans where nobody comes, and we do those up at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, and there’s nobody there but us and the woman who runs the office.

"We treat that one the same [as] a high profile service with 400 people out there watching. To me, it’s one of the most honorable things that we can do as a soldier, is to present that flag."

Then there are those in between, former soldiers such as Ronald Rose, who didn't make a career out of it but were proud of their service. Rose died of liver cancer on Oct. 1. Kim Rose said that she and her husband, married 60 years, did not have any children. But they had friends and church family, and as an elder at New Life Gospel Assembly, he made an impact on many more, she said.

"Some people still send me cards about how he helped them. I didn’t even know," she said. "So much that I could tell, but I don’t know how. I’ll not find another man like that. He was a good man … and he tried to protect me every which way. The kind of man everybody want to know."

A man of honor who received his final honors courtesy of the Army National Guard.