Arrest follows Montgomery County hit and run that injures man in wheelchair, woman

A Christiansburg man has been arrested as the driver in a Sunday hit and run that injured a man in a wheelchair and a woman along Peppers Ferry Road in Montgomery County.
Travis Castillo, 23, was charged with two counts of felony hit and run with injuries, a news release from the county sheriff's office said.
Castillo's arrest followed an overnight search and the sheriff's office's call for assistance from the public – an appeal that led first to the vehicle involved in the incident, then to the driver, the sheriff's office said.
According to news releases, deputies were called at about 10:07 p.m. Sunday to the 2100 block of Peppers Ferry Road, located west of Christiansburg. They found two injured pedestrians, a man in a wheelchair and a woman. Both had been seriously hurt when a vehicle struck them. The vehicle then fled the scene, the news release said.
The pedestrians were not identified by the sheriff's office. They were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where on Monday afternoon the woman was in stable condition and the man in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators asked for help finding the vehicle. Someone who saw the request on the sheriff's office Facebook page relayed information that led deputies to Massie's Mobile Home Park, about two miles from where the pedestrians were hit, the sheriff's office said. There, officers found a white Chevrolet 1500 truck that they thought was the vehicle they were seeking.
After speaking to its owner and other witnesses, Castillo was arrested, the sheriff's office said.
Castillo is being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond, the sheriff's office said.
In its announcement of Castillo's arrest, the sheriff's office thanked the public for the information that led to his capture.
