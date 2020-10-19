Arrest follows Montgomery County hit and run that injures man in wheelchair, woman

A Christiansburg man has been arrested as the driver in a Sunday hit and run that injured a man in a wheelchair and a woman along Peppers Ferry Road in Montgomery County.

Travis Castillo, 23, was charged with two counts of felony hit and run with injuries, a news release from the county sheriff's office said.

Castillo's arrest followed an overnight search and the sheriff's office's call for assistance from the public – an appeal that led first to the vehicle involved in the incident, then to the driver, the sheriff's office said.

According to news releases, deputies were called at about 10:07 p.m. Sunday to the 2100 block of Peppers Ferry Road, located west of Christiansburg. They found two injured pedestrians, a man in a wheelchair and a woman. Both had been seriously hurt when a vehicle struck them. The vehicle then fled the scene, the news release said.

The pedestrians were not identified by the sheriff's office. They were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where on Monday afternoon the woman was in stable condition and the man in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.