Arsenal commander says he wants to be 'as transparent as possible'

In summarizing the details from its most recent public meeting, Radford Army Ammunition Plant officials detailed a tour they’ve offered to the public.
Also, in an RAAP news release, the facility said its commander wants to be “as transparent as possible” when it comes to the plant’s operation and environmental issues.
The public meeting was held at the Christiansburg Public Library Oct. 20.
The facility—which has long been cited as one of the biggest polluters in the state—is dedicated to pollution control, including the energetic waste incinerator-contaminated waste processor, an emission-controlled contained burn chamber planned to be operational by July 2025, according to the release.
The facility will be required to handle at least 95 percent of the amount of waste currently disposed of by open burning.
“The construction of the new EWI/CWP facility will nearly eliminate the use of the open burning ground at RFAAP,” said Andrea Henry, a project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in the release.
Minimizing the use of the burning ground and ushering in new contained technology is part of a broader push by the U.S. Army to be more environmentally-focused worldwide, according to the release. Radford currently open burns about five percent of what it is legally permitted to handle, a decrease of more than 50 percent compared to three years ago, according to the release.
The arsenal is seeking permits for three new incinerators as part of its EWI-CWP to replace the current incinerators. Both versions are part of a category of waste disposal technology called contained burn chambers.
The existing incinerators are fueled via natural gas and operate continuously on a cycle based on the amount of waste that needs to be destroyed and required maintenance.
Some types of waste could actually detonate if subjected to the grinding process. That waste is the only material destroyed via open burning at Radford, according to the release.
Storing the material until another method is available is not a solution due to the potential for it to react, according to the release.
The EWI-CWP will not require a grinder for safe operation, meaning almost all waste that would otherwise be burned would be able to go through the EWI-CWP in addition to the material that is already incinerated, according to the release.
Radford must maintain the capability to open burn waste in the event of an emergency, according to the release.
Each incinerator is outfitted with pollution control systems in accordance with permits from the state Department of Environmental Quality. While no contained burn chamber can guarantee zero emissions, the EWI-CWP will utilize the most advanced pollution control equipment possible and will be highly regulated by VDEQ, according to the release.
The Radford Army Ammunition Plant provides propellants, energetics and munitions and is one of 17 arsenals, depots and ammunition plants under U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command.
Lt. Col. Russell Jones, RAAP commander, is offering residents a look at the arsenal’s improvements.
“In the summer of 2022 I’m going to invite everyone down to the plant for a community meeting and then a tour of Radford,” Jones said in the release. “I want to be as transparent as possible.”
The tour date will depend on many factors, according to the release, including mission needs and local COVID-19 transmission levels. The public can stay up to date on the latest news about RFAAP and the public tour by following the arsenal on Facebook: @RadfordArmyAmmunitionPlant.