Arsenal commander says he wants to be 'as transparent as possible'

The arsenal is seeking permits for three new incinerators as part of its EWI-CWP to replace the current incinerators. Both versions are part of a category of waste disposal technology called contained burn chambers.

The existing incinerators are fueled via natural gas and operate continuously on a cycle based on the amount of waste that needs to be destroyed and required maintenance.

Some types of waste could actually detonate if subjected to the grinding process. That waste is the only material destroyed via open burning at Radford, according to the release.

Storing the material until another method is available is not a solution due to the potential for it to react, according to the release.

The EWI-CWP will not require a grinder for safe operation, meaning almost all waste that would otherwise be burned would be able to go through the EWI-CWP in addition to the material that is already incinerated, according to the release.

Radford must maintain the capability to open burn waste in the event of an emergency, according to the release.