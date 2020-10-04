Arsenal postpones October meeting

The Radford Army Ammunition Plant has announced that this month’s Commander’s Community Meeting, previously scheduled for Oct. 8, will be postponed until early next year. Officials will announce the new date once it’s finalized.
In an Oct. 1 news release from RAAP, officials reiterated their commitment to responding to the public’s questions about operations at the arsenal.
Citizens can reach out with questions, or to conduct independent research, through several resources, including:
- Facebook: at Radford Army Ammunition Plant
- Homepage: www.jmc.army.mil/Radford/RadfordDefault.aspx
- Email: usarmy.radford.peo-eis.list.rfaap-public-affairs@mail.mil
