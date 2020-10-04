 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arsenal postpones October meeting
0 comments

Arsenal postpones October meeting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Radford Army Ammunition Plant has announced that this month’s Commander’s Community Meeting, previously scheduled for Oct. 8, will be postponed until early next year. Officials will announce the new date once it’s finalized.

In an Oct. 1 news release from RAAP, officials reiterated their commitment to responding to the public’s questions about operations at the arsenal.

Citizens can reach out with questions, or to conduct independent research, through several resources, including:

The Roanoke Times

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Task force nets 138 arrests in Roanoke cases
Crime News

Task force nets 138 arrests in Roanoke cases

A local, state and federal task force has made 138 arrests over the past two weeks, serving warrants in cases ranging from shootings to drug distribution, authorities announced Thursday. The blitz was dubbed Operation Street Sweeper.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Enrichment Centers give Roanoke-area students a new place to learn virtually

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert