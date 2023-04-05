The Radford Army Ammunition Plant will hold the next Commander's Community Meeting on Wednesday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Christiansburg Library at 125 Sheltman St. in Christiansburg.

These meetings are free and open to the public, and are an opportunity to learn about RFAAP modernization and environmental projects.

Additionally, the event will be broadcast on Facebook Live from the Radford Army Ammunition Plant Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RadfordArmyAmmunitionPlant/.

For those unable to attend the community meeting, area residents can reach out to us with questions or to conduct your own research through several channels, including:

Updates will continue to be shared on the Radford Army Ammunition Plant Facebook page.

- The Roanoke Times