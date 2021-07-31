Artists get creative for Simply Elemental

Artists have been busy in recent days installing outdoor art for the opening of 7th annual Simply Elemental 2021 in the Hahn Horticulture Garden on the Virginia Tech campus.

An opening reception will be held Sunday, Aug. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvre and punch available, sponsored by Matrix Gallery Fine American Crafts.

Opening reception events include poetry readings and music by Renate Kehlenbeck on classical guitar and Julia Fallon on harp.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Blacksburg Regional Art Association is sponsoring the first ever, 2021 VT Hahn Horticulture Garden Simply Elemental Sculpture Award and New River Art and Fiber is sponsoring additional awards for selected artists.

Visitors are invited to stroll the garden paths, while enjoying the creative spirit of local artists and their array of sculptures anytime between dawn to dusk from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30.

A Virginia Tech parking pass is not needed on weekends, but weekday visitors will need to obtain one.

— The Roanoke Times