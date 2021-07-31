Artists get creative for Simply Elemental

The Blacksburg Regional Art Association is sponsoring the first ever, 2021 VT Hahn Horticulture Garden Simply Elemental Sculpture Award and New River Art and Fiber is sponsoring additional awards for selected artists.
Visitors are invited to stroll the garden paths, while enjoying the creative spirit of local artists and their array of sculptures anytime between dawn to dusk from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30.
A Virginia Tech parking pass is not needed on weekends, but weekday visitors will need to obtain one.
