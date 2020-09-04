As COVID-19 cases spike on campuses, Roanoke College to stick with virtual plans

Owczarski said in an email Friday that isolation capacity metrics are one of "many important data points in future decision making." He said multiple data points, "combined with conversations and discussions within the university and with our community partners leads us to decisions."

Radford University had 40 students in designated quarantine housing, which can hold 54 students, according to Caitlyn Scaggs, a university spokeswoman.

"The University could secure additional isolation/quarantine housing if that became necessary," she said in an email. "However, the Virginia Department of Health stated on Tuesday that we have reached a plateau and are declining in positive cases, which is supported by our Student Health Center data. As such, we remain confident in our ability to meet the needs of impacted individuals.​"

Radford’s COVID-19 dashboard shows an 11.14% positivity rate out of 2,629 tests conducted over the week ending Tuesday. State data for the city has declined since a daily peak of 68 cases reported Tuesday.

Scaggs declined Friday to provide current figures, and said the university’s dashboard would be updated next Tuesday.