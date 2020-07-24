As COVID-19 infections rise in Virginia, contacting affected people slows

As the pace of COVID-19 cases continued to rise this week in Virginia, public health workers struggled to keep up with notifying people and tracing their contacts, according to state data.

The Virginia Department of Health’s weekly update on contact tracing showed that investigators were able to contact 74% of people within 24 hours of a positive test result, a drop of 4 percentage points since last week.

Contract tracers were unable to reach 18.6% of people who might have been exposed to someone with the virus, a rise of a percentage point.

The Health Department has been adding contact investigators and tracers to track the disease and monitor people with the virus. On Friday, 8,757 Virginians were under public health monitoring, or 1,114 more than last week.

Dr. Molly O’Dell, who is leading the pandemic response for the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, said earlier this week that her staff couldn’t have done all that they have without the help of volunteers with the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps.