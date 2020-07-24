As COVID-19 infections rise in Virginia, contacting affected people slows

As the pace of COVID-19 cases continued to rise this week in Virginia, public health workers struggled to keep up with notifying people and tracing their contacts, according to state data.
The Virginia Department of Health’s weekly update on contact tracing showed that investigators were able to contact 74% of people within 24 hours of a positive test result, a drop of 4 percentage points since last week.
Contract tracers were unable to reach 18.6% of people who might have been exposed to someone with the virus, a rise of a percentage point.
The Health Department has been adding contact investigators and tracers to track the disease and monitor people with the virus. On Friday, 8,757 Virginians were under public health monitoring, or 1,114 more than last week.
Dr. Molly O’Dell, who is leading the pandemic response for the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, said earlier this week that her staff couldn’t have done all that they have without the help of volunteers with the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps.
“I see help coming, and that’s good. We are onboarding six new disease investigators tomorrow, so I'm really excited about that for my staff," she said. “We’ve been running two shifts a day of workers and MRC volunteers. They have just been investigating machines.”
Public health officials have said a shortage of bilingual investigators and tracers has hampered efforts, since the Hispanic population has been disproportionately affected by the virus.
Before Virginia relaxed restrictions on businesses and public gatherings, the daily count of new cases of the coronavirus averaged between 525 and 550. The seven-day average is now 990 with 1,127 new cases reported on Friday.
The case count graphs on the Health Department’s website show the state surging toward a second peak. The first one was hit on May 31, when the seven-day average of cases stood at 1,195.
Case counts were driven then by heavily populated Northern Virginia. That region is now reporting fewer than 200 cases each day. The Eastern region, which includes Virginia Beach and Norfolk, is now leading the case counts, with Southwest Virginia also experiencing a surge in cases.
The department added 13 deaths on Friday, increasing the total to 2,067 Virginians who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus. Four of the people added Friday had lived in Southwest Virginia.
