As COVID-19 vaccines arrive, New River health director warns of holiday spike

Staff planned to start vaccinating frontline emergency workers, including EMS crews and VDH nursing staff, on Wednesday and over four days next week.

“I’m going to take it, because I am actually out there testing, so I am considered frontline,” Bissell said. “I’m going to take it either today or one day next week.”

Already, hundreds of workers have been vaccinated between the two hospital systems — Carilion Clinic and LewisGale Medical Center — that serve the New River Valley.

“Our health care systems are seeing higher numbers than when they first polled their staff to see who would get it, so I think that is really encouraging,” Bissell said when asked about reports in national media about some hospital and nursing home staff expressing wariness over getting the vaccine. “I think it’s really positive that we’re seeing people get vaccinated and not have adverse reactions.”

Bissell anticipated that the state will be in the first phase of administering the vaccine for several weeks. Residents and staff of long-term care facilities are also part of the initial phase.

But the department is already planning how it can distribute the vaccine to the next group, which includes those over the age of 75 and those working in education.