 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
As COVID-19 vaccines arrive, New River health director warns of holiday spike
0 comments

As COVID-19 vaccines arrive, New River health director warns of holiday spike

{{featured_button_text}}
Covid-19 Hospitalizations

The New River Valley’s health director urged residents not to hold large gatherings over Christmas as the department on Wednesday received its first doses of a vaccine for COVID-19.

“I’m imploring people to really carefully rethink our holiday plans,” Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, said on a conference call Wednesday with reporters.

“We can still make changes. We still have time to kind of help change the course of things and tame the pandemic.”

As with localities nationwide, the New River Valley has seen a spike in coronavirus cases following the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Obviously, the concern is that we will have another bump with the next holiday over the next few weeks,” Bissell said. “Our health system is stressed. … Cases are rising significantly everywhere.”

As of Wednesday, 2,232 Virginians with COVID-19 were hospitalized, the most since the pandemic began, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported.

Residents should continue to wear masks and distance themselves physically from others. But with the first rollout of vaccines, Bissell said, there is “light at the end of the tunnel for this pandemic."

The Virginia Department of Health’s office in the New River Valley received 600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

Staff planned to start vaccinating frontline emergency workers, including EMS crews and VDH nursing staff, on Wednesday and over four days next week.

“I’m going to take it, because I am actually out there testing, so I am considered frontline,” Bissell said. “I’m going to take it either today or one day next week.”

Already, hundreds of workers have been vaccinated between the two hospital systems — Carilion Clinic and LewisGale Medical Center — that serve the New River Valley.

“Our health care systems are seeing higher numbers than when they first polled their staff to see who would get it, so I think that is really encouraging,” Bissell said when asked about reports in national media about some hospital and nursing home staff expressing wariness over getting the vaccine. “I think it’s really positive that we’re seeing people get vaccinated and not have adverse reactions.”

Bissell anticipated that the state will be in the first phase of administering the vaccine for several weeks. Residents and staff of long-term care facilities are also part of the initial phase.

But the department is already planning how it can distribute the vaccine to the next group, which includes those over the age of 75 and those working in education.

While federal guidelines don’t break down education among faculty, staff and students, Bissell said students would probably fall under the less-prioritized general community.

Virginia Tech, Radford University and New River Community College in Dublin have put out surveys to employees to see how many of them are interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, she said.

Tech has not asked any individuals to receive the vaccine and would not say whether any members of the president’s cabinet have been vaccinated already, Tracy Vosburgh, a university spokeswoman, said in an email Tuesday.

Tech President Tim Sands “has confidence in the vaccines and is an advocate for the full rollout of the vaccine for the health of our community,” Vosburgh wrote. He will take the vaccine at the appropriate time, "given the needs of others."

Wednesday’s COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 4,652 to 319,133

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 188 to 17,271

Statewide deaths: Up 55 to 4,760

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 41 to 653

Bath County: Up 4 to 119

Bedford County: Up 36 to 2,771

Botetourt County: Up 32 to 1,142

Buena Vista: Up 6 to 449

Covington: Up 9 to 341

Craig County: Up 4 to 134

Floyd County: Up 14 to 465

Franklin County: Up 51 to 2,180

Giles County: Up 15 to 507

Lexington: Up 13 to 529

Lynchburg: Up 58 to 3,839

Montgomery County: Up 56 to 4,909

Pulaski County: Up 38 to 1,299

Radford: Up 20 to 1,426

Roanoke: Up 36 to 4,959

Roanoke County: Up 102 to 4,271

Rockbridge County: Up 24 to 503

Salem: Up 17 to 1,077

Wythe County: Up 20 to 1,161

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert