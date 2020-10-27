As COVID case counts rise in Southwest Virginia, contact tracing gets challenging

“All I can say is that Dr. O’Dell and I are physicians and we are public health experts and we know what this disease is doing to our communities. We are living it every day,” Morrow said. “I think it’s important for people to listen to those who are the experts in the subject matter. In this situation, we are the experts.”

Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, also gave an update Tuesday. She said much of the spread she is seeing is among people who are not taking precautions, such as coworkers carpooling. She said they should be wearing masks and riding with windows open.

She said people can still socialize — they just need to do it outdoors, and keep it to no more than 10 or 15 people who can keep their distance. If distancing isn’t possible, wear a mask, she said.

The Radford City Council on Monday voted to extend its ban on gatherings of more than 50 people until Dec. 2.

Bissell said the district has four outbreaks in long-term care, four in other congregant living settings and two in higher education. She said the cases in students have remained mostly with students, and the cases in the community are mostly spread among community members without crossover.

She also asked people to push past their COVID fatigue.