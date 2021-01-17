As demand for vaccines far outstrips supply, health districts try to maximize available doses

The federal government ships just 110,000 doses to Virginia each week, and those are shared with 160 health systems and health districts. Each gets a different number of doses; each is supposed to follow a hierarchy of rules, but each also has flexibility in getting as many doses as it can into as many arms as it can.

Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, said during a news briefing Saturday that vaccinators placed orders for three times as many doses as Virginia could send them for the coming week.

He said the federal government has told Virginia not to expect additional doses until either Pfizer and Moderna increase production or new vaccines are approved. That could occur in March or April.

In the meantime, Avula said it’s important that the most vulnerable people get the vaccination first.

“Our intent here is we would like the health districts and the health care providers to go by the phases and the prioritization list within those phases to the greatest extent they can,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, Virginia’s deputy commissioner of population health during a phone interview Friday.

However, they also need to adapt to the logistics.