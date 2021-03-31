As eviction moratorium is extended, renters and landlords face continued uncertainty

So far, more than 29,000 Virginia households qualified for state benefits exceeding $114 million since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Moving forward, Nelson urged anyone with difficulty paying rent to get screened for assistance.

“Everything we're hearing is the landlords are ready and waiting, and they want tenants that are going to pay them,” Nelson said. “Rent relief programs will still be in force.”

A drop in cases filed

In the Roanoke Valley, the local Legal Aid Society office is the only entity that offers free legal representation to people facing housing problems.

"We've been really pleased with the way the court system in Roanoke has reacted to the pandemic,” Beidler said. “It has not been that way all over Virginia.”

Applying for rent relief usually takes about 45 days, and the process requires jumping through some hoops to show that rent is unpaid as a result of the pandemic, he said. Even with the delay, he said if a judge knows that either the landlord or tenant is going to apply for rent relief, they have continued those cases until a later date, greatly slowing the rate of evictions.