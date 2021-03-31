As eviction moratorium is extended, renters and landlords face continued uncertainty

Eight years after moving into her Old Southwest apartment, Roanoke resident Rhenda Milman hopes a rent relief application or a long-awaited backlog of unemployment payments due to her will clear an outstanding balance with the landlord.
With a court hearing scheduled next week, Milman is one of hundreds of city residents facing the possibility of eviction. Although a recently extended federal order has stopped landlords from evicting pandemic-impacted tenants for now, the moratorium will end eventually — and tenants will still be responsible for paying all of their back rent.
“Trouble with unemployment,” Milman said. “I'm still waiting for months. I’ve not been able to get in touch with anyone from the unemployment office.”
Milman, who is not alone in her struggles to receive unemployment benefits, said she got payments for a few months starting last August, until they mysteriously stopped in mid-December.
“It wasn't much, but still — that was helping,” Milman said. “My benefit period is from March, but no, I've never gotten any back pay.”
She lost her job at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and she said her rent payments have fallen behind several months at this point. Her landlord applied recently to a local nonprofit for rent relief, which she hopes comes through.
“There shouldn't really be a problem getting it, because of the circumstances,” Milman said. “But I just don't know. I don't know.”
Whether they're one, two, six or more months late, some people behind on rent, like Milman, can protect themselves from eviction for a while longer, according to a national order extended Sunday.
Landlords may not evict renters who have presented a signed note indicating ongoing hardships caused by the coronavirus, according to the order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That order, effective since September, is now extended through at least June 30. But what will happen to renters who are behind on housing payments when the eviction moratorium is eventually allowed to expire?
"We have literally seen families with children staying under bridges in Roanoke,” said David Beidler, executive director for Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley. “That's what we're trying to fight. It doesn't have to be that way.”
Uncertainty abounds for tenants unsure how much longer after June 30 they will be protected from eviction, and for landlords wondering how to proceed in running their business.
"There definitely was a period of trepidation not knowing if my tenants were going to pay their rent,” said John Harlow, a Roanoke landlord. “Plus, I've been worried about what would happen to them."
Harlow, owner of Bright Point Properties, said last week that only one tenant in his 78 units is not paying rent.
“I’ve had good tenants that lost their jobs,” Harlow said. “They used up all their savings, and they were stuck.”
The immediacy of enhanced unemployment payments helped the most to keep tenants current on rent, Harlow said. Further help arrived through rent relief programs operated by local agencies like Total Action for Progress and the Council of Community Services, using state and federal money.
“Those agencies provided them with the two or three months that they needed,” Harlow said of some tenants.
TAP furnished $1.2 million for rent relief during the second half of last year, helping some 500 households in Roanoke keep up to date on payments, said Jo Nelson, who directs This Valley Works at TAP.
“None of us had a clue the moratorium would go on this long,” Nelson said. “We really won't know how many people it’s been saving until we see the fallout when the moratorium is lifted.”
Further funds are on the way. Though Nelson said the amount coming to Roanoke is still unknown, $46.55 billion is being doled out nationwide for renters and landlords through the American Rescue Plan, according to the CDC’s most recent order.
So far, more than 29,000 Virginia households qualified for state benefits exceeding $114 million since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
Moving forward, Nelson urged anyone with difficulty paying rent to get screened for assistance.
“Everything we're hearing is the landlords are ready and waiting, and they want tenants that are going to pay them,” Nelson said. “Rent relief programs will still be in force.”
A drop in cases filed
In the Roanoke Valley, the local Legal Aid Society office is the only entity that offers free legal representation to people facing housing problems.
"We've been really pleased with the way the court system in Roanoke has reacted to the pandemic,” Beidler said. “It has not been that way all over Virginia.”
Applying for rent relief usually takes about 45 days, and the process requires jumping through some hoops to show that rent is unpaid as a result of the pandemic, he said. Even with the delay, he said if a judge knows that either the landlord or tenant is going to apply for rent relief, they have continued those cases until a later date, greatly slowing the rate of evictions.
"Landlords in large part ... have been willing players in the rent relief program," Beidler said. “It's a much more likely source of money for them than the tenants.”
Some of the area's larger management companies have been working with tenants who are behind on rent, helping them apply for relief without ever going to court, a workaround Beidler believes has caused caseloads to drop.
According to data provided by the Roanoke General District Court clerk's office, the numbers of unlawful detainer cases — those filed to initiate evictions — have skewed lower than normal since July.
While the average monthly number of active detainer cases across 2018 and 2019 was 379, last year the average fell to 308 eviction cases per month. That decline was helped in part by April 2020, the first full month of the state's judicial emergency, when no detainer claims at all were put on the books, and also by a longtime low of just 141 cases in December.
Three months into 2021, the court's average is 252 eviction cases per month. During that same period over the past three years, it was 415 cases each month on average, which means a 39% drop this year.
Even so, Roanoke's Legal Aid Society is currently handling 119 housing-related cases, which Beidler said represents an uptick of 21% from last year.
And Mona Raza, also an attorney for Legal Aid who specializes in housing cases, further cautioned tenants that the term "eviction moratorium" can be misleading.
"The CDC declaration only protects tenants in unpaid rent cases when the tenant has lost income due to COVID-19,” Raza said last week. “There are plenty of evictions still happening, and people should not assume they don't need to come to court because there's a 'moratorium' in place."
'Everybody loses'
Harlow, a landlord for 30 years, said evictions are often a landlord’s final resort.
“Other landlords may have different opinions, but for me, no one wins in an eviction. Everybody loses,” Harlow said, citing time, effort and expenses related to the process. “The fastest I'm probably going to actually get my property back is 75 days.”
After waiting for the legal proceedings to pan out, the process of repairing and reposting the unit for a new renter begins.
“There's not a lot of margin in rental property,” Harlow said. Of profits, “if you get 9%, you're doing well.”
With such slim margins and frequent overhead expenses, landlord are motivated to act quickly to make sure their units are being paid for.
“Obviously that's the landlord side of it, and it's mostly monetary, but I’m sympathetic to the person who's been evicted,” Harlow said. “Whatever it is that they were struggling with — unemployment, health, addiction — none of that goes away because they no longer have a place to live.”
Whenever people whose livelihoods were impacted by the coronavirus are able to get back on their feet, applying for future housing with a previous eviction makes the search incredibly difficult, Harlow said.
"If you have an unlawful detainer on your record, I won't rent to you. That's one of my criteria," Harlow said. "Not every landlord is the same, but good luck trying to find housing you would want once you have that. That's what I mean by everybody loses."
The order to not evict has placed an undue burden on landlords, who are essentially being asked to provide their business free of charge, Harlow said.
"That's the world," Harlow said. "For most people, income is oxygen."
But that considered, Harlow said the moratorium did not send any landlords he knows into bankruptcy, and it kept people from homelessness during the height of the COVID-19 spread, so it has been effective, he said.
Moving forward, people are going to need more help.
“I'll do all I can. I'm engaged. These aren't just people who pay rent,” Harlow said. “They're people I know. I know their stories.”
Staff writer Jeff Sturgeon contributed information to this report.