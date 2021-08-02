As evictions resume, indebted renters in Roanoke region urged to apply for relief

Officials involved with housing via the Blue Ridge Continuum of Care are concerned that — even with millions of dollars available in rent relief — a late-summer wave of evictions in August and during months to come could cause a flood of homelessness.

Roanoke is encouraging its residents in need to go online to Endhomelessnessblueridge.org, and use the ‘get help’ tab to determine what aid they are eligible for, said Human Service Director Matt Crookshank.

“The eviction moratorium has been, I think, good and bad,” Crookshank said. “It’s been good at keeping people safe in their house, because having a huge homeless population during a pandemic would have just made it doubly as awful. But we do realize the impact it had on landlords’ inability to collect income.”

Furthermore, there are people who were protected from evictions for longer than a year, piling up untold sums of rental debt, he said. Now that the moratorium is ended, eviction cases are expected to increase, and it stands to reason that homelessness could rise as a result.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s kind of hard to gauge how bad things are going to be,” Crookshank said. “We’re preparing as much as we can to be able to handle a high volume of people looking for assistance.”