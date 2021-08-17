As hospitalizations climb, Roanoke-area health officials continue to push for vaccinations

Hospitalizations and ICU patient numbers are climbing in Virginia as health officials continue to urge people to seek vaccinations to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“There's only one way out of this pandemic, and that is for people to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

“We have control over our future,” she added during her weekly press briefing Tuesday. “We have the power to change the trajectory if people get vaccinated and people do those things we need to do: wear masks, social distance and wash your hands.”

According to Virginia Department of Health data, as of Friday, more than 97% of people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 — and more than 98% of those who have died from it — were not fully vaccinated.

Local vaccination rates are improving, “slowly but surely,” Morrow said, with about 3,500 doses administered in the last week compared to about 2,500 two weeks prior.

But of the seven communities covered by the neighboring health districts, only one — Roanoke County — has reached the 70% benchmark for vaccinations among adults.