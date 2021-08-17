As hospitalizations climb, Roanoke-area health officials continue to push for vaccinations

Hospitalizations and ICU patient numbers are climbing in Virginia as health officials continue to urge people to seek vaccinations to contain the spread of COVID-19.
“There's only one way out of this pandemic, and that is for people to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.
“We have control over our future,” she added during her weekly press briefing Tuesday. “We have the power to change the trajectory if people get vaccinated and people do those things we need to do: wear masks, social distance and wash your hands.”
According to Virginia Department of Health data, as of Friday, more than 97% of people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 — and more than 98% of those who have died from it — were not fully vaccinated.
Local vaccination rates are improving, “slowly but surely,” Morrow said, with about 3,500 doses administered in the last week compared to about 2,500 two weeks prior.
But of the seven communities covered by the neighboring health districts, only one — Roanoke County — has reached the 70% benchmark for vaccinations among adults.
Meanwhile, nearly every part of Virginia is experiencing substantial to high spread of the virus as the ultra-infectious delta variant has risen to become the dominant strain circulating.
Statewide, hospitals are now reporting COVID caseloads not seen since before vaccinations first became widely available.
On Tuesday, 1,191 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID, the highest daily figure reported since early March, according to Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association data.
Of those, 309 were in an ICU, marking the highest level reached since late February. At the peak of the pandemic in January, about 3,200 people were hospitalized across the state and nearly 590 were in ICU beds.
Local health care leaders said they’re closely tracking the rising numbers and are prepared to respond. They said hospital capacity isn’t yet a cause for alarm.
LewisGale reported its two hospitals in the health districts had about 30% of ICU capacity free as of Tuesday.
A federal snapshot from earlier this month reported that Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital’s ICU had reached 99% occupancy.
But the hospital said it’s working under a “scalable surge” response plan that allows it to repurpose beds as needed, and its ICU capacity has expanded and contracted throughout the pandemic in order to meet demand.
As the region’s only Level 1 trauma center, Carilion added, it’s not unusual for its ICU to be operating at around 95% capacity. That is typical for major health care providers nationwide.
“It’s important to provide additional context around our capacity,” read a statement shared by the health system.
A Carilion spokeswoman said Roanoke Memorial hasn’t had to disrupt any of its other departments or services to tackle the recent resurgence in COVID cases.
Plans are in place if numbers continue to rise, she reiterated, but officials hope that won’t be needed.
Carilion joined Morrow in continuing to appeal to those who’ve been hesitant to get their shots.
“Please do your part to keep yourself, your families and friends and our community healthy,” read the health system’s statement. “If you’re uncertain about receiving the vaccine, please talk to your primary care provider or pharmacist.”
A hospital-by-hospital breakdown of COVID caseloads wasn’t immediately available Tuesday afternoon.
Virginia’s Near Southwest Region, which spans five hospital systems, was reporting a total of 201 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Tuesday, including 68 in ICUs and 19 on ventilators.
That is the highest the regional numbers have reached since late February.
In late June, when numbers were nearing all-time lows since the start of the pandemic, Near Southwest had a total of 27 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals. That included seven in ICUs and three on ventilators.