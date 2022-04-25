As I-81 is improved in the Roanoke region, corresponding development is debated

Billions of dollars pouring into highway improvements along Interstate 81 are paving the way for economic growth in years to come, according to officials in the region.

But for at least one group of concerned citizens who live near the I-81 corridor in Botetourt County, rumbles of development, including a proposed zoning ordinance change they say could open the door to new truck stops, are something to honk at.

Into the 2030s, I-81 improvements will cost more than $2 billion, used to improve safety and reduce traffic along the 325-mile corridor traversing the western side of Virginia.

Dave Covington oversees the massive project for Virginia Department of Transportation as I-81 program delivery director.

“We are ahead of schedule, and we anticipate staying ahead of schedule,” he said. “People will start seeing significant construction out there now.”

Roadwork is needed to accommodate the almost 12 million trucks traveling I-81 yearly, hauling more than $300 billion worth of goods, according to VDOT documents. With those trucks comes demand for gas stations, rest stops and restaurants, including a 950 truck parking space deficiency identified by VDOT.

“The amount of truck traffic on I-81 is the highest of any interstate in Virginia right now,” Covington said. “By all projections, it will continue to increase.”

In Botetourt County, the board of supervisors will next week consider whether to change its zoning laws to allow convenience stores near the interstate that can accommodate some big rig truck traffic, said Chairman Richard Bailey.

“We’d like to have some planned future growth around the interstate exits,” Bailey said. “We can assist with planning and certainly encourage some ideas, but development comes from people who are in that business.”

A 20-acre tract of farmland near I-81’s exit 162 in Botetourt County is in early consideration for development, said Steve Davis, a 45-year resident of Botetourt County.

He lives about a mile away from the land near rural exit 162 that he expects could become a truck stop. But the proposed zoning change would have broader impact, Davis said.

“It’s not just exit 162,” he said. “A truck stop of this caliber could be built at any one of the four Botetourt County interchanges.”

Design of the southbound off-ramp on exit 162 is “just a nightmare” to drive, Davis said. If a truck stop came to that exit, “it would just be a traffic disaster,” he said.

Davis started a group opposed to the zoning change called Stand Up For Botetourt, now 30 people strong, he said. With direct outreach to county officials and activism online at standupforbotetourt.org, the group is raising awareness about the proposed code amendment.

“Nobody in our group is opposed to development,” Davis said. “To get the most appropriate development at exit 162, that’s the key.”

Davis said land uses with lower impact, like housing or a county welcome center, would be more suitable for exit 162.

“The idea is to discourage the board from voting for the zoning category in the first place,” Davis said. “If they do vote to accept, that opens the door at any Botetourt interchange. That’s the thing to be cautious about.”

Bailey, the Botetourt supervisor, said there would be additional steps to approving highway convenience stores, even if the zoning amendment is approved on Tuesday.

“What it’s doing is allowing a convenience store to have truck parking, electric car charging and high-flow diesel pumps, but it has to be located within a certain distance of an interstate exit,” Bailey said of the proposed amendment. “This is just a request by a landowner down there that would like to have a convenience store with these other amenities that are currently not under the convenience store definition.”

County planning officials earlier in April said they are aware of a group that filed for the zoning code amendment interested in a particular site, but no official documents were yet submitted for county consideration.

Ken McFadyen, Botetourt County director of economic development, said private development occurs with encouragement from policy and the public.

“Having the interstate in the county, just like for every other community along the I-81 corridor, the economic opportunities are huge,” McFadyen said. “Exit 150 has received the most attention, because it’s received the greatest level of investment.”

At exit 150 in recent years, VDOT installed a roundabout and made other traffic safety improvements. Those changes, however, required the closure of a truck stop at exit 150, county officials said.

Only slight on-ramp changes are planned for exit 162 in the years to come, according to data available online at improve81.org. Whether a truck stop appears at some other Botetourt County exit depends on many factors, McFadyen said.

“These conversations are typically driven by utility capacity,” he said. “Each of our exits, with the exception of exit 150, each has its challenges with infrastructure development.”

Not only is commercial and retail development a potential gain from the interstate, but so is industrial growth, he said. Located minutes from I-81 off exit 150 is Botetourt Center at Greenfield, a 480-acre business park for research and advanced manufacturing, seeking tenants.

“We think that by recruiting more and developing more fully at that interstate exit, all businesses will thrive,” McFadyen said of exit 150. “When the traveling public, particularly from other states, sees an interstate exit that’s got a lot of activity, they’re more likely to stop.”

Orange traffic cones lining I-81 are a visible sign of progress, said Landon Howard, president of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, a regional tourism driver.

“It’s such an incredible artery through the western part of Virginia that is a vital part of our economic development and impact for this region,” Howard said. “Accessibility is really key to any destination, whether it be by interstate, by train or by air.”

About 90% of the region’s total visitation arrives by driving the Virginia Blue Ridge, he said. As the interstate is upgraded, so too will the potential for communities to grow on the travel economy.

“Leisure tourism is especially important as it relates to interstates, but it also impacts our sports groups and certainly meetings and conventions as well,” Howard said. “Throughout the United States, there’s going to be incredible construction projects coming up associated with the interstate highway system.”

Covington, of VDOT, said the agency hopes to expedite some I-81 construction work, with help from the more than $1 trillion federal infrastructure act that passed late last year.

“As we move into the construction phase on some of these large projects, we really want people to understand that there is going to be some inconvenience to motorists, to travelers, to people who commute regularly on Interstate 81,” Covington said. “There’s going to be construction and speed limits lowered in the worksites… we just want people to be aware of that, and be prepared for that.”

While more than $2 billion is slated for I-81 improvement plans over the next decade, VDOT analysis has identified the need for an additional $2 billion worth of future renovations along the corridor.

“People should know, you’re paying for this,” Covington said. “This project is for the people who drive on Interstate 81.”

To see what roadwork is underway or upcoming, go online to improve81.org.

