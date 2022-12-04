As methane levels increase globally, two Southwest Virginia companies respond

As methane emissions increase globally, two natural gas companies in Southwest Virginia are taking steps to curb the problem — at least to some degree — locally.

Roanoke Gas Co. has joined a national coalition of providers that seeks to reduce the amount of methane they release into the atmosphere to 1% or less of the natural gas that is produced and delivered in the United States.

And Mountain Valley Pipeline, which is building a transmission line that runs through the New River and Roanoke valleys, plans to offset leakage from the underground pipe by funding a methane abatement system at a coal mine in far Southwest Virginia’s Buchanan County.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. One way it is released is through the production, storage, transmission and distribution of natural gas.

In October, a study by the World Meteorological Organization found that increases in methane concentrations in 2020 and 2021 were the largest since systematic record keeping began nearly 40 years ago.

The findings “underlined, once again, the enormous challenge — and the vital necessity — of urgent action to cut greenhouse gas emissions and prevent global temperatures from rising even further in the future,” the WMO’s secretary general, Petteri Taalas, said in a statement.

“There are cost-effective strategies available to tackle methane emissions, especially from the fossil fuel sector, and we should implement those without delay,” he said.

One such effort began last November, when Roanoke Gas joined Our Nation’s Energy Future Coalition, an organization of more than 50 utilities and other companies that voluntarily work to reduce their methane emissions.

ONE Future compiles an annual report that tracks overall performance, as well as that by individual members. This year was the first time Roanoke Gas submitted its figures for the report.

The company reported a methane intensity of 0.187% — or the estimated amount of methane lost as a percentage of the total delivery of natural gas. That’s below the overall figure of 0.462% for all ONE Future members, and not far from the 0.113% level for distribution companies.

Methane leakage from distribution systems, such as Roanoke Gas, is most common from older pipes and gate stations that take gas from larger transmission lines, then reduce its pressure and deliver it to customers.

Roanoke Gas has replaced all of its steel and cast-iron pipes, which are most prone to leaks, with more effective plastic conduits and is taking other steps to improve a system that serves about 63,000 customers in the region.

Much of the work in recent years has focused on preventative efforts, such as investing in technology to detect possible leaks before they happen, company president and CEO Paul Nester said.

“We don’t want to have a leak and have to deal with that from an emissions, an environmental and a public safety standpoint,” Nester said.

The escape of methane from natural gas poses the greatest risk when it is on the way to homes and businesses; once the gas is delivered and burned in furnaces, it emits carbon dioxide.

Carbon dioxide, which also comes from the burning of coal to produce electricity and the operation of gas- and diesel-fueled vehicles, is the primary greenhouse gas emitted through human activities, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Burning natural gas produces about half the amount of carbon dioxide as coal does, leading advocates to promote it as a “bridge fuel” until a transition to other forms of energy, including wind farms and solar panels, can be completed.

But natural gas remains a concern, in part, because the leakage of methane — while in smaller amounts — is more damaging to the atmosphere.

Roanoke Gas plans to expand its supply with natural gas from the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which is also taking steps that it says will reduce its carbon emissions.

MVP’s offset plan

In July 2021, Mountain Valley announced a plan to spend at least $150 million over the next 10 years on carbon offsets, which would be used to construct a methane abatement system at a coal mine in far Southwest Virginia.

At the time, the name and exact location of the mine was not disclosed because of contract obligations, Mountain Valley said.

Last month, the company that installed the abatement equipment issued a news release that identified the operation as the Buchanan Mine, which is near the West Virginia line in Buchanan County.

The metallurgical mine is owned and operated by Coronado Global Resources of Australia. Metallurgical mines produce coal that is often shipped overseas to be used in the manufacture of steel.

Buchanan Mine is currently authorized by the federal government to release methane, generated by digging through rock formations, to prevent underground concentrations of the volatile gas from exploding and killing miners.

A massive machine, called a regenerative thermal oxidizer, was installed this year to convert the methane into water vapor and carbon dioxide before it is released into the air.

“This project will reduce the methane emission footprint at our Buchanan Mine and contribute to our GHG [greenhouse gas] reduction commitments,” Bob Cline, vice president of business development and engineering for Coronado, said in last month’s announcement.

The Buchanan Mine operation is not directly connected to Mountain Valley’s 303-mile pipeline, which will run north of Blacksburg and southwest of Roanoke as it transports gas from northern West Virginia to an existing pipeline near the North Carolina line.

Although construction has been stalled by legal challenges from environmental groups, Mountain Valley says it plans to complete the $6.6 billion project by late next year.

Once the pipeline is in operation, three compressor stations along its route will emit carbon dioxide, and methane is likely to leak along some portions of the buried, 42-inch diameter pipe.

Those emissions will be offset by the methane abatement project in Buchanan County, the company says.

“Mountain Valley supports the science behind climate change and acknowledges the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while we provide safe and reliable natural gas to meet the growing energy demands of the region,” a spokesperson for the company said last year when the project was announced.

Critics describe the plan much differently, saying it will do little to curb the pipeline’s environmental damage.

“By purchasing so-called carbon offsets from a coal company, MVP is, in fact, subsidizing the mining and combustion of coal,” said Jessica Sims, Virginia field coordinator of Appalachian Voices, one of the groups that is fighting the pipeline.

“Not only does this scheme do nothing to lower methane emissions associated with MVP,” she said, “it further props up harmful fossil fuel extraction.”

Federal legislation introduced

Ever since Mountain Valley launched its plan to build the largest natural gas pipeline in Virginia, the controversial venture by five energy companies has faced court fights and regulatory delays.

The latest chapter in the saga came Thursday, when federal legislation was introduced that would streamline the permitting process for many energy projects — and green-light Mountain Valley in particular.

“It is long past time to stop the exploitation of outdated laws to prevent the construction of pipelines, which are the safest and most efficient way to transport natural gas, by activists and the politicians who cater to them,” Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, said in an announcement.

Toomey’s legislation is similar to that introduced earlier this year by Sen. Joe Manchin.

The bill from Manchin ran into trouble after the conservative Democrat from West Virginia made a deal with leaders of his party, gaining their support for permitting reform in exchange for his vote for a climate, health and tax bill that was a key priority of the White House.

Manchin withdrew his permitting bill from a budget resolution after it threatened to bog down the larger piece of legislation, which was needed to keep the government running past Sept. 30.

The legislation introduced by Toomey, and a companion bill in the House by Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pennsylvania, would mandate strict timelines for review under the Clean Water Act and streamline the National Environmental Policy Act approval process.

A description of the bill released by Toomey says it will permit construction of Mountain Valley “to finally conclude after many unnecessary setbacks.”

Pipeline opponents counter that those setbacks were the making of Mountain Valley. Environmental regulators and the courts have repeatedly cited the company for failing to control erosion and sedimentation from construction sites along steep mountain slopes.

Efforts to roll back government oversight would “ring the death knell for communities long sacrificed by lack of enforcement of environmental and safety protections,” said Roberta Bondurant of Preserve Bent Mountain.

“MVPs permits were suspended for no reason other than its inability or refusal to follow law and regulation,” she said. “Elected leaders must do their job — they must honor democracy and the rule of law. “