As movement grows to reduce police involvement in mental health crisis calls, Virginia legislators try to figure out a statewide model

But that is the current system in most cities in the United States today. If a loved one is having a mental health crisis, a family member dials 911 and the police respond.

“The situation shouldn’t be the family is afraid to call for help, and that’s too often the case when we have set up a law enforcement response, and the responder has to be law enforcement,” said Lisa Dailey, director of advocacy at Arlington-based Treatment Advocacy Center. “There are going to be families that are afraid to call 911 and call in an emergency, and that’s really a failure of the system when there’s not anyone you can call without being afraid it could lead to the death of the individual.”

Many of these existing alternative programs still incorporate law enforcement. Some agencies have units entirely composed of officers who are highly trained to handle mental health calls. Other cities pair police with social workers. Some models don’t have police respond at all unless requested. Advocates of these alternative programs say that police — no matter how well trained or if they have a social worker at their side — can still escalate a situation or result in someone put in jail.

Dailey said there is limited data from the different models to draw conclusions about what works best.